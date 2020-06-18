All apartments in Prince George
6528 Commons Drive

6528 Commons Drive · (804) 863-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6528 Commons Drive, Prince George, VA 23875

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6528 Commons Drive · Avail. Jul 8

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
6528 Commons Drive Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON IN PRINCE GEORGE COMMONS TOWNHOMES! >>>CANNOT LOOK AT OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 07/08/2020 - PRINCE GEORGE COMMONS TOWNHOUSE
2 BR, 1.5 BA, Living room, kitchen w/stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Central A/C, Heat pump. Washer/Dryer Hook-ups. Trash pick-up & grass cutting included. No Pets Allowed! Section 8 Accepted. $795.00/mo.$795.00/DEPOSIT >>>VIEW KEY DEPOSIT STARTING 07/08/2020<<< *Availability subject to change without prior notice. Please check our web site for updates.

*****STARTING 7/8/2020 YOU MUST CALL 804-863-0001 FOR AN APPOINTMENT. ***

Utilities tenant will be responsible for (Applicant responsible to check for deposits when starting accounts):
Water/Sewer - Prince George Utilities
Electricity - Dominion Energy
(FYI - Proof of Utilities & Renters Insurance will be required before you can be given keys)

*KEY DEPOSIT = (APPOINTMENT NEEDED) We require a $20 (cash only) deposit that we will hold and return to you when you return the keys. There is a 1-hour time limit (1 & 1/2 Hours for 2 keys) and Key Deposit Hours are Mon-Fri 9AM-3:30PM. Office Location: 5721 Courthouse Rd., Prince George, VA 23875. We will make a copy of your driver’s license or a photo ID and keep it on file until the property is rented. Anyone 18 or older going onto the property will have to come into our office and get a copy of their ID made, and sign an agreement before being permitted access to the property. Once it is rented we will shred the copy(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4326906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6528 Commons Drive have any available units?
6528 Commons Drive has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6528 Commons Drive have?
Some of 6528 Commons Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6528 Commons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6528 Commons Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6528 Commons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6528 Commons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince George.
Does 6528 Commons Drive offer parking?
No, 6528 Commons Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6528 Commons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6528 Commons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6528 Commons Drive have a pool?
No, 6528 Commons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6528 Commons Drive have accessible units?
No, 6528 Commons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6528 Commons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6528 Commons Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6528 Commons Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6528 Commons Drive has units with air conditioning.
