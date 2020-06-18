Amenities

6528 Commons Drive Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON IN PRINCE GEORGE COMMONS TOWNHOMES! >>>CANNOT LOOK AT OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 07/08/2020 - PRINCE GEORGE COMMONS TOWNHOUSE

2 BR, 1.5 BA, Living room, kitchen w/stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Central A/C, Heat pump. Washer/Dryer Hook-ups. Trash pick-up & grass cutting included. No Pets Allowed! Section 8 Accepted. $795.00/mo.$795.00/DEPOSIT >>>VIEW KEY DEPOSIT STARTING 07/08/2020<<< *Availability subject to change without prior notice. Please check our web site for updates.



*****STARTING 7/8/2020 YOU MUST CALL 804-863-0001 FOR AN APPOINTMENT. ***



Utilities tenant will be responsible for (Applicant responsible to check for deposits when starting accounts):

Water/Sewer - Prince George Utilities

Electricity - Dominion Energy

(FYI - Proof of Utilities & Renters Insurance will be required before you can be given keys)



*KEY DEPOSIT = (APPOINTMENT NEEDED) We require a $20 (cash only) deposit that we will hold and return to you when you return the keys. There is a 1-hour time limit (1 & 1/2 Hours for 2 keys) and Key Deposit Hours are Mon-Fri 9AM-3:30PM. Office Location: 5721 Courthouse Rd., Prince George, VA 23875. We will make a copy of your driver’s license or a photo ID and keep it on file until the property is rented. Anyone 18 or older going onto the property will have to come into our office and get a copy of their ID made, and sign an agreement before being permitted access to the property. Once it is rented we will shred the copy(s).



No Pets Allowed



