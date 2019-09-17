Rent Calculator
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:07 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7400 LISLE AVE
7400 Lisle Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7400 Lisle Avenue, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Charming and bright 3BR/2BA ranch in Pimmit Hills. The yard is fully fenced with plenty of great space. Only minutes from Tysons Corner Mall and surrounding areas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7400 LISLE AVE have any available units?
7400 LISLE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pimmit Hills, VA
.
Is 7400 LISLE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7400 LISLE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 LISLE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7400 LISLE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pimmit Hills
.
Does 7400 LISLE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7400 LISLE AVE offers parking.
Does 7400 LISLE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 LISLE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 LISLE AVE have a pool?
No, 7400 LISLE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7400 LISLE AVE have accessible units?
No, 7400 LISLE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 LISLE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7400 LISLE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7400 LISLE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7400 LISLE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
