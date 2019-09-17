All apartments in Pimmit Hills
Find more places like 7400 LISLE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pimmit Hills, VA
/
7400 LISLE AVE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:07 PM

7400 LISLE AVE

7400 Lisle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7400 Lisle Avenue, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Charming and bright 3BR/2BA ranch in Pimmit Hills. The yard is fully fenced with plenty of great space. Only minutes from Tysons Corner Mall and surrounding areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 LISLE AVE have any available units?
7400 LISLE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
Is 7400 LISLE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7400 LISLE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 LISLE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7400 LISLE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pimmit Hills.
Does 7400 LISLE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7400 LISLE AVE offers parking.
Does 7400 LISLE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 LISLE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 LISLE AVE have a pool?
No, 7400 LISLE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7400 LISLE AVE have accessible units?
No, 7400 LISLE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 LISLE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7400 LISLE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7400 LISLE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7400 LISLE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VADunn Loring, VAFalls Church, VAIdylwood, VAMcLean, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VA
Vienna, VALake Barcroft, VAWolf Trap, VAAnnandale, VAWoodburn, VASeven Corners, VAOakton, VAMantua, VAPotomac, MDGreat Falls, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia