589 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pimmit Hills, VA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Pimmit Hills should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you a... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
1922 Anderson Road
1922 Anderson Road, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1204 sqft
1922 Anderson Road Available 08/01/20 Expanded Pimmit Hills Rambler with Family Room, Attached Master Bath - Charm and 1-level convenience * Rear Bump-out gives 1200+ sq. ft.

1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
1844 CHERRI DR
1844 Cherri Drive, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
You'll want to live is this home for years to come!! This expanded one level rambler was renovated in 2009.
Results within 1 mile of Pimmit Hills
Verified

$
27 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified

6 Units Available
Tysons East
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Verified

$
28 Units Available
Idylwood
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,487
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Verified

$
46 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,654
1256 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified

$
52 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

16 Units Available
Idylwood
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,498
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

44 Units Available
Idylwood
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
Verified

$
3 Units Available
East Side
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.

1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7719 Marshall Hts Ct
7719 Marshall Heights Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
7719 Marshall Hts Ct Available 08/08/20 Great Tysons Location! 3 Level Townhome w/ Garage! Close to Marshall H.S.

1 Unit Available
7305 Eldorado Street
7305 Eldorado Street, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1638 sqft
Hallcrest Heights: Spacious Brick Townhome, UPDATED Kit & Baths! Large Rooms.

1 Unit Available
Falls Church
706 N WEST STREET
706 North West Street, Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1824 sqft
CHARMING UPDATED FARMHOUSE STYLE HOME ON LARGE LOT WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULLY RENOVATE BATHS. LARGE DETACHED OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE. UPDATED MARBLE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE DINING ROOM OFF KITCHEN. 2 ZONE CENTRAL AC.

1 Unit Available
Idylwood
2131 KINGS GARDEN WAY
2131 Kings Garden Way, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1760 sqft
UPDATED 3 LEVEL TH CLOSE TO BELTWAY. THIS PROPERTY OFFERS 3 BR, 2 FULL BA & 2 HALF BA, 1 CAR GARAGE., KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOP, STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, UPDATED MASTER BATHROOM, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM AND UPDATED TILED BASEMENT REC.

1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7411 TOWER STREET
7411 Tower Street, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1352 sqft
Spacious SFD 3 BR 2 BA in Falls Church. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinets, Open floor plan Living/dining, Recently painted and new carpets will be installed SOON. FIREPLACE. Family Room in the LL w/ Full Bathroom.

1 Unit Available
8104 MADRILLON COURT
8104 Madrillon Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2052 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 THERE IS A VIDEO SUPPLIED BY THE TENANT AND NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME.

1 Unit Available
6807 DEAN DRIVE
6807 Dean Drive, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1246 sqft
Available now - 4BR, 2.5BA rambler. Completely repainted & ready for tenants. Main: LR, DR & Kitchen, 3 BRs & 2 full BAs. Lower level w/1BR, a half BA, FR, den/RR & office! Backyard is fully fenced w/shed.
Results within 5 miles of Pimmit Hills
Verified

$
30 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,743
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,017
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified

$
43 Units Available
Tysons West
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,528
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified

10 Units Available
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1177 sqft
Close proximity to I-395 and I-49. Upgraded units feature maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor living includes community garden, pool, sundeck, courtyard and BBQ/grill. 24 hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified

$
31 Units Available
North Central
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,760
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1323 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances and granite counters. Luxury community amenities include an elevated pool deck and landscaped courtyard. Walking trail connects to Tyson Corner Metro and more.
Verified

$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,295
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified

13 Units Available
Falls Church
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,272
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1115 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Verified

$
25 Units Available
North Central
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,634
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Pimmit Hills, VA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Pimmit Hills should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Pimmit Hills may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Pimmit Hills. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

