Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Clean - Cute 3 Bed Room - 2 Bath Single Family House in Pimmit Hills - Falls Church - all carpet has been deep cleaned or replaced & newer appliances including washer/dryer - lawn care & all home maintenance is included - so you do not mow the yard - completely fenced rear yard with gate - Renter has rear shed for out door storage - Walk to Shopping & Metro Bus - near West Falls Church Metro & I66 - 495 - Pet Friendly!