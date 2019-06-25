428 Overlook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

BEAUTIFUL IN CONDO IN HISTORIC OCCUQUAN! - COME SEE THIS GREAT PROPERTY TODAY! Great location within walking distance of Historic Downtown Occoquan! Immaculate "Assateague" model in Occoquan Pointe Condo community. Elevated location with rear deck backing to trees. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to large open plan living room, french doors opening to deck. Large over-sized windows and cathedral ceilings allow for tons of natural light and make the home open and airy. Upstairs loft with 2 large bedrooms. Master bathroom with double vanity. Great value with the condo dues that include pool, gym, clubhouse, trash collection, water & sewer, lawn/grounds maintenance. Within walking distance to River Mill Park, local shops & restaurants. Easy access to I-95 and Fort Belvoir. Call us today and set up a showing!



