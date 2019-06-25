All apartments in Occoquan
428 Overlook Drive

428 Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

428 Overlook Drive, Occoquan, VA 22125
Occoquan

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
BEAUTIFUL IN CONDO IN HISTORIC OCCUQUAN! - COME SEE THIS GREAT PROPERTY TODAY! Great location within walking distance of Historic Downtown Occoquan! Immaculate "Assateague" model in Occoquan Pointe Condo community. Elevated location with rear deck backing to trees. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to large open plan living room, french doors opening to deck. Large over-sized windows and cathedral ceilings allow for tons of natural light and make the home open and airy. Upstairs loft with 2 large bedrooms. Master bathroom with double vanity. Great value with the condo dues that include pool, gym, clubhouse, trash collection, water & sewer, lawn/grounds maintenance. Within walking distance to River Mill Park, local shops & restaurants. Easy access to I-95 and Fort Belvoir. Call us today and set up a showing!

(RLNE4968906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Overlook Drive have any available units?
428 Overlook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Occoquan, VA.
What amenities does 428 Overlook Drive have?
Some of 428 Overlook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Overlook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
428 Overlook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Overlook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 428 Overlook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Occoquan.
Does 428 Overlook Drive offer parking?
No, 428 Overlook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 428 Overlook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 Overlook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Overlook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 428 Overlook Drive has a pool.
Does 428 Overlook Drive have accessible units?
No, 428 Overlook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Overlook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 Overlook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 428 Overlook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 Overlook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
