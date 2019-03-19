22939 ADELPHI TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love this gorgeous end unit townhouse nestled in the charming community of Sterling! Property features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and 42" cabinets offering plant of cabinet space. Living room features cozy gas fire place and built in bookshelves. Luxurious master bedroom features an additional gas fireplace. Master bedroom bath with separate vanities and jacuzzi tub. Generously sized bedrooms on upper level. Fully fenced in patio with 2 car garage. Close to shopping, dining, and commuter routes!