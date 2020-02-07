22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE

Amenities

Handsome Three Bedroom Two Bath Two (Upper) Level End Town Home All Ready For February 1 Occupancy! * (Ground level is sectioned off from rest of home and rented out separately with separate access to unit with no shared space) * Well Appointed Gourmet Kitchen Includes Large Eat-In Area * Deck is Great for Entertaining * Hardwood Floors Main Level * Carpet On Bedroom Level * 2 parking spots -- One in Parking Lot Just Out the Front Door & One Garage Space * 12 month lease preferred * Residents Pay All Utilities -- Gas, Water, Electricity * Security Deposit Equal To One Month Rent * Applicant(s) to Pay Additional Fee for a State and Federal Criminal check as well as a Credit check * Applicants Must Have Good Employment Record -- (3) paystubs required * Sorry! No Pets or Smoking * Excellent Credit and References a Must * Home will be unfurnished, furniture shown in photos for illustrative purposes only*Great Location, ideally located just off Rt. 28.Easy access to Dulles airport, Dulles Mall, new metro rail (Silver Line), Herndon Park-and-Ride, easy access to 267 toll road15-20 minutes' drive to Tyson corner, Vienna, Fairfax30 minutes' drive to downtown DC. Walk to restaurants.