22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE

22931 Whitehall Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22931 Whitehall Terrace, Oak Grove, VA 20166

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Handsome Three Bedroom Two Bath Two (Upper) Level End Town Home All Ready For February 1 Occupancy! * (Ground level is sectioned off from rest of home and rented out separately with separate access to unit with no shared space) * Well Appointed Gourmet Kitchen Includes Large Eat-In Area * Deck is Great for Entertaining * Hardwood Floors Main Level * Carpet On Bedroom Level * 2 parking spots -- One in Parking Lot Just Out the Front Door & One Garage Space * 12 month lease preferred * Residents Pay All Utilities -- Gas, Water, Electricity * Security Deposit Equal To One Month Rent * Applicant(s) to Pay Additional Fee for a State and Federal Criminal check as well as a Credit check * Applicants Must Have Good Employment Record -- (3) paystubs required * Sorry! No Pets or Smoking * Excellent Credit and References a Must * Home will be unfurnished, furniture shown in photos for illustrative purposes only*Great Location, ideally located just off Rt. 28.Easy access to Dulles airport, Dulles Mall, new metro rail (Silver Line), Herndon Park-and-Ride, easy access to 267 toll road15-20 minutes' drive to Tyson corner, Vienna, Fairfax30 minutes' drive to downtown DC. Walk to restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE have any available units?
22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, VA.
What amenities does 22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE have?
Some of 22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Grove.
Does 22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22931 WHITEHALL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

