Home
/
Oak Grove, VA
/
22852 Yellow Oak Terrace
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

22852 Yellow Oak Terrace

22852 Yellow Oak Ter · No Longer Available
Location

22852 Yellow Oak Ter, Oak Grove, VA 20166

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Almost new Townhome. Great Location. Easy access to Dulles airport, Dulles Mall, new metro rail (Silver Line), Herndon Park-and-Ride, easy access to toll road 267, few miles to shopping/dinning spots.
Townhome includes special features such as a mini-suite (4th bedroom) in the lower level with full bath and plenty of closets. Beautiful patio off main level. Nice yard with open space! Open Floor Plan with wood flooring. Upgraded kitchen (granite, stainless steel appliances, beautiful island! Small Pets: Ask Apply on line : https://dfire.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22852 Yellow Oak Terrace have any available units?
22852 Yellow Oak Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, VA.
What amenities does 22852 Yellow Oak Terrace have?
Some of 22852 Yellow Oak Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22852 Yellow Oak Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
22852 Yellow Oak Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22852 Yellow Oak Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 22852 Yellow Oak Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 22852 Yellow Oak Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 22852 Yellow Oak Terrace offers parking.
Does 22852 Yellow Oak Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22852 Yellow Oak Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22852 Yellow Oak Terrace have a pool?
No, 22852 Yellow Oak Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 22852 Yellow Oak Terrace have accessible units?
No, 22852 Yellow Oak Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 22852 Yellow Oak Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22852 Yellow Oak Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 22852 Yellow Oak Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22852 Yellow Oak Terrace has units with air conditioning.
