7931 EDINBURGH DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous and move in ready!!! Spectacular End Unit in sought after Saratoga Town Homes. This beauty includes 3 Bedrooms, 2.55 Baths, new paint, new carpet, built ins, very large kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space, built in desk area, pass thru to separate dining room, hardwood floors on main level, bonus room off family room that can be used for office, play room etc... excellent space. Spacious bedrooms and baths upstairs, finished basement with large rec room, built ins, and storage. Walk out to expansive brick patio and fully fenced back yard. All in excellent Saratoga location!! Call today. Small dogs ok -cats are not accepted at this property.FIREPLACE NOT FOR USE. In addition to base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for a $13.00 charge that will be used to have hvac filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the utility and maintenance reduction profram to help save 5-15% of the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean environment.