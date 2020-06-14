60 Apartments for rent in Montrose, VA with garage
"Almost heaven Ol' Virginia / Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley / Life is old there older than the trees / Younger than the mountains growing like a weed."--Take Me Home Country Roads, The Statler Brothers
Montrose, Virginia is a suburb of nearby capital city Richmond. In fact, it's a place where nearly everyone who lives there commutes into and out of the big city nearby. However, just because it's a commuter town doesn't mean that it's a boring or lacking place. In addition to quiet and lovely suburban living, Montrose has a whole host of amenities and attractions as well as just about anything a person could need to make small-town living feel like home. If you are looking for a place in Virginia that feels like a town in itself yet offers easy access to Richmond, you might want to consider Montrose. It has an array of rental housing to consider, as well as park, shops, restaurants, stores, hotels and more. See more
Montrose apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.