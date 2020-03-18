15795 Butler Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Waterfront with dock on Lake Montclair - Gorgeous waterfront lot with floating dock. Large foyer with hardwood floors, formal living and dining room. Sunken living room. Large butlers pantry with serving area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, brick alcove overlooking the tranquil views of Lake Montclair. Multi level deck. Master bedroom with parents retreat and balcony. Massive master closet. Family room with fireplace. Partly finished basement with gym area, rec area, laundry.. Close to I-95, commuter lot, and commuter bus route to Pentagon.



CHECK OUT MONTCLAIR'S COMMUNITY FEATURES HERE: https://www.montclairva.com/lake-montclair



