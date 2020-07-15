764 Hinton Mill Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful lakefront home on Lake Gaston - Property Id: 270346



Fully furnished ready to move in.

1 bedroom has queen numbers bed, dressers and book shelf.

2 bedroom single bed bunkbeds , dresser.

3 bedroom has queen bed and dresser.

Dining room six chair, table & china hutch.

Family room sofa & love seat 50. “ TV, printer, desk, shelf, coffee table & end table.

Sun room with awesome view of the lake and dock . Has wicker furniture day bed, rocker, 3 chairs

, end tables and coffee table.

Dock has shed storage, pontoon boat lift and 2 jet ski lifts and lower & upstairs sun deck, on lake Gaston in a quite Cove off the main lake.

2 full bath rooms. Kitchen complete furnishings , dishes, small appliances, microwave, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, laundry room, washer and dryer. Handy cap ramp, side deck with small storage back deck with storage and separate storage sheds. No smoking, no pets contact owner for requirements.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270346

Property Id 270346



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5739329)