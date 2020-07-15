All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

764 Hinton Mill Rd

764 Hinton Mill Rd · (919) 605-6808
Location

764 Hinton Mill Rd, Mecklenburg County, VA 23917

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful lakefront home on Lake Gaston - Property Id: 270346

Fully furnished ready to move in.
1 bedroom has queen numbers bed, dressers and book shelf.
2 bedroom single bed bunkbeds , dresser.
3 bedroom has queen bed and dresser.
Dining room six chair, table & china hutch.
Family room sofa & love seat 50. “ TV, printer, desk, shelf, coffee table & end table.
Sun room with awesome view of the lake and dock . Has wicker furniture day bed, rocker, 3 chairs
, end tables and coffee table.
Dock has shed storage, pontoon boat lift and 2 jet ski lifts and lower & upstairs sun deck, on lake Gaston in a quite Cove off the main lake.
2 full bath rooms. Kitchen complete furnishings , dishes, small appliances, microwave, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, laundry room, washer and dryer. Handy cap ramp, side deck with small storage back deck with storage and separate storage sheds. No smoking, no pets contact owner for requirements.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270346
Property Id 270346

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5739329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 Hinton Mill Rd have any available units?
764 Hinton Mill Rd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 764 Hinton Mill Rd have?
Some of 764 Hinton Mill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 764 Hinton Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
764 Hinton Mill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 Hinton Mill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 764 Hinton Mill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 764 Hinton Mill Rd offer parking?
No, 764 Hinton Mill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 764 Hinton Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 764 Hinton Mill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 Hinton Mill Rd have a pool?
No, 764 Hinton Mill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 764 Hinton Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 764 Hinton Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 764 Hinton Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 764 Hinton Mill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 764 Hinton Mill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 764 Hinton Mill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
