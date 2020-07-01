All apartments in Marumsco
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

2129 Old Landing Way

2129 Old Landing Way · No Longer Available
Location

2129 Old Landing Way, Marumsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Condo for Rent in Rippon Landing - Lovely Condominium conveniently located in Woodbridge (Rippon Landing!). This is a particularly spacious 3 Bedroom unit that features an open kitchen and dining room, large laundry room and comfortable bedrooms. Includes Water. Please visit the link below for more pictures! Water included.

Property is available for immediate Occupancy.

This property is professionally managed by
Big T Properties
www.bigtproperties.com

First month's rent and 1 month security deposit required.

(RLNE5434574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 Old Landing Way have any available units?
2129 Old Landing Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
Is 2129 Old Landing Way currently offering any rent specials?
2129 Old Landing Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 Old Landing Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2129 Old Landing Way is pet friendly.
Does 2129 Old Landing Way offer parking?
No, 2129 Old Landing Way does not offer parking.
Does 2129 Old Landing Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2129 Old Landing Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 Old Landing Way have a pool?
No, 2129 Old Landing Way does not have a pool.
Does 2129 Old Landing Way have accessible units?
No, 2129 Old Landing Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 Old Landing Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2129 Old Landing Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2129 Old Landing Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2129 Old Landing Way does not have units with air conditioning.

