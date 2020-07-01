2129 Old Landing Way

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly some paid utils

Condo for Rent in Rippon Landing - Lovely Condominium conveniently located in Woodbridge (Rippon Landing!). This is a particularly spacious 3 Bedroom unit that features an open kitchen and dining room, large laundry room and comfortable bedrooms. Includes Water. Please visit the link below for more pictures! Water included.



Property is available for immediate Occupancy.



This property is professionally managed by

Big T Properties

www.bigtproperties.com



First month's rent and 1 month security deposit required.



(RLNE5434574)