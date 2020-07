Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great 3 Level 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse with Den and Laundry in basement, in the sought after Village Square Community of Woodbridge. Freshly painted; new stainless steel kitchen appliances, counter tops and kitchen floor; new carpet in bedrooms and basement, wood floors on main level, basement with additional rooms and rear entrance, two assigned parking spaces. NO SMOKING ALLOWED