1321 REFUGE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Tired of seeing worn out rental properties? LOOK NO FURTHER! This gem is IDEALLY LOCATED at the end of the PEACEFUL STREET with seasonal VIEWS of NEABSCO CREEK. Gleaming, refinished HARDWOOD FLOORS welcome you to nearly 3,000 SQUARE FEET of relaxation with a wall of windows to take in the TREE-LINES views. The HUGE KITCHEN provides double ovens, gas cooktop, GRANITE COUNTERS and a BUILT-IN DESK area - so many options for how to use this space. Enjoy watching the birds fly from your TRANQUIL DECK after an EASY COMMUTE on the VRE train - within walking distance from your new home. Unwind in the Riverside Station POOL or talk a walk on the nearby Neabsco Creek BOARDWALK. Large master suite with VAULTED CEILING, relaxing views, en-suite bathroom and WALK-IN CLOSET. Those fabulous hardwood floors extend to the upper level, where you'll find two additional bedrooms, full bathroom and LAUNDRY UPSTAIRS. In addition to the generous TWO-CAR GARAGE, there are addition GUEST PARKING spaces right in front. Your FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT features a half bath and walks out onto a peaceful flagstone walkway. Close to WEGMANS, APPLE STORE, STARBUCKS, marinas, Leesylvania Park and many other shopping and restaurant options. And an EASY WALK TO VRE train makes this one a COMMUTER~S DREAM! Super well maintained and clean rental homes like this are RARE, so MOVE FAST before someone else calls this one home.