209 Apartments for rent in Mantua, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mantua apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
16 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1045 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
37 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,490
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
25 Units Available
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,937
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
43 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,481
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
137 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,800
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.

1 Unit Available
Merrifield
9233 BAILEY LN
9233 Bailey Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available to move in on August 12th. No showing until July 1st( tenant occupied). 24 hours notice. 24 months (2 years)rent terms preferred.

1 Unit Available
Merrifield
3030 TALKING ROCK DR
3030 Talking Rock Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming 3 bed 1.5 bath townhouse in conveniently located Covington! Hardwood floors on main level gleam. Open floor plan with bright white kitchen and dining room with a sliding door lead to the fenced-in backyard with a patio and shed.

1 Unit Available
2905 BLEEKER STREET
2905 Bleeker Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1441 sqft
** Gorgeous 2 bedroom + Den/2 bath condominium** 1 BLOCK TO VIENNA METRO! Sunny 2nd level home + balcony. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/ 42" maple cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counters, pantry & S/S appliances.

1 Unit Available
2974 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE
2974 Rittenhouse Cir, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1418 sqft
Beautiful Tri-Level Townhome located in The Lofts at Metro West featuring a one-car garage, open floor plan, high ceilings, gleaming wood floors, fully equipped kitchen with island, large Owner Suite with walk-in closets and double vanity, washer,

1 Unit Available
9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
9712 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
674 sqft
PRICE IMPROVED! GREAT LOCATION & SPACIOUS - 1BR, 1BA just Minutes to VIENNA METRO!*** Neutral PAINT & Nicely CARPETED !*** Large Owner's Bedroom! ! ***Separate Laundry Room w/WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!*** Parking Included*** CEILING FANS in Living

1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2809 LAFORA COURT
2809 Lafora Court, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
1750 sqft
All brick 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath townhome featuring a spacious living/dining area and bright kitchen. Walk-out basement includes a full bathroom, bedroom with french doors off the family room that lead out to a deck and fully fenced yard.

1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE
2957 Thompson Park Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1980 sqft
Beautiful townhouse, close proximity to Vienna Metro and Merrifield Town Center. Located behind Pan Am shopping center at Nutley and 29: Walk to Starbucks, Dry cleaner, Safeway, CVS, gas station, Microcenter and more.

1 Unit Available
3409 BEVERLY DR
3409 Beverly Drive, Woodburn, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Quiet Urban Retreat with Beautiful large backyard with fruit trees. Available Move in Date: July 1st. Lots of Parkland in the Community. Near the Popular Mosaic District & INOVA Hospital. Vienna metro within 2 miles.

1 Unit Available
3308 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3308 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1011 sqft
Ready to move in. Spacious condo with 2 beds 1 1/2 baths. Rent includes all utilities and pool. Great location close to 495, 66, Dunn Loring Metro, Fairfax Hospital. nice view from balcony look out to common area and community water fountain.

1 Unit Available
Merrifield
9271 Bailey Lane
9271 Bailey Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1923 sqft
Stonehurst: Gorgeous 3 level brick townhome located off of Rte 50 - Enjoy stylish updates and exceptional convenience with this updated townhome near Fairfax Circle and the Vienna Metro.

1 Unit Available
3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD
3914 King Arthur Road, Woodburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2288 sqft
Wonderful colonial in Camelot Neighborhood. Military Family has been in the home 5-6 years and is currently in the process of sorting and moving to their next assignment...please excuse the clutter.

1 Unit Available
9521 BASTILLE STREET
9521 Bastille Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1506 sqft
$2450 / 2br - 1506ft2 - 2 BR/2BA + Den Luxury Condo 0.3 mi Vienna Metro Station (Fairfax, VA) (MetroWest)Located in Fairfax County and central to the DC area, is a luxurious 2 bedroom/2 bath +den condo only 0.3 miles from Vienna Metro.

1 Unit Available
9718 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
9718 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
894 sqft
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo! This condo has been completely remodeled- new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets, renovated bathroom, large bedroom and living area, separate dining area, full size washer and dryer in the unit,

1 Unit Available
Merrifield
9000 PINEY GROVE DRIVE
9000 Piney Grove Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1158 sqft
Gorgeous Brick End Unit Townhouse * Less than 2 Miles to Vienna Metro * Granite Counters * Updated Baths *Fireplace * Walk-In Closet with Custom Shelving * Large Deck off Living Room with Hot Tub * Fenced Rear Yard * Wet Bar * Lots of Storage *

1 Unit Available
9502 POPLAR LEAF COURT
9502 Poplar Leaf Court, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1336 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in the heart of Fairfax! This gem is located in close proximity to local commuter routes, restaurants and shopping. The community pool is located right across the parking lot.

1 Unit Available
Merrifield
9058 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD
9058 Arlington Boulevard, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
Beautiful and spacious townhome with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 reserved parking spaces in the rear, fenced-in backyard. Close to major routes 50/29/495/66, Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro Stations.

1 Unit Available
3005 MISSION SQUARE DRIVE
3005 Mission Square Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1452 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/1! MOVE-IN READY, 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE W/ GARAGE PARKING OVER 1600 SQ FT ON THREE FINISHED LEVELS. FENCED BACKYARD HAS PATIO PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING AND STORAGE SHED. ONLY A 15 MINUTE WALK TO VIENNA METRO.

1 Unit Available
2903 BLEEKER STREET
2903 Bleeker Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1256 sqft
Luxury condo buildin 2015, upgrade Corner Unit w/Lots of Sunny & Bright, Open Floor Plan, Upgrade kitchen cabinet, Moen Integra faucet, Stainless appliances, upgrade bath floor and wall tile, frameless shower door, Luxury bath, Chorome.
City Guide for Mantua, VA

Lots of laughs in Cremona, eh boys, our next jump in Parma, that dopy mopey menace / And Mantua and Padua, and then we open again. where? -- From "We Open in Venice" by Frank Sinatra

Conveniently located just 15 miles from Washington, DC, Mantua offers all qualities of an old fashioned hometown. The town is located between Route 236 and Route 50 and quite near the Beltway (I-495) and I-66. The Dulles International Airport and Washington National Airport, the Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro stations are quite near for ease of transport. Tree-lined streets, ample yards, blooming flowers, parks for playing, and friendly neighbors are some of the things that make Mantua the unique place it is today. For nostalgic feeling that takes one back home, there is no place like Mantua. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mantua, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mantua apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

