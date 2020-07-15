Apartment List
/
VA
/
manchester
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:45 PM

235 Apartments for rent in Manchester, VA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 PM
34 Units Available
Manchester
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Manchester
Boulders Lakeside Apartments
1006 Boulder Lake Terrace, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1156 sqft
Enjoy the beauty of nature with our community lake views, relax by the resort-style pool with a spacious sundeck, entertain by the multiple outdoor lounges with fireplaces or get in the zone in our expansive fitness center with a yoga and cycling
Results within 1 mile of Manchester
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Hioaks
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$996
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
2 Units Available
Piney Knolls
Timbercreek Apartment Homes
2200 Chateau Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
793 sqft
*Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only taking appointment tours until further notice.*

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Powhite Park
1226 Boulder Creek Rd
1226 Boulder Creek Drive, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2972 sqft
1226 Boulder Creek Rd Available 10/05/20 Boulder Park Townhomes - 3 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths - ALL FOR $1600.00 Per Month - Brick 3 Bedroom and 2/12 Bath Townhome with a 1 Car Attached Garage Conveniently Located Right off Chippenham Parkway.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Brighton Green
8802 Brucewood Drive
8802 Brucewood Drive, Bon Air, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1043 sqft
8802 Brucewood Drive Available 05/01/20 Amazing 2 Bed, 2 Bath Contemporary Bungalow in Midlothian - 8802 Brucewood Drive is a beautiful Contemporary style 2-story bungalow home located in the heart of Chesterfield County.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Westlake Hills
1811 N. Junaluska Drive
1811 North Junaluska Drive, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1142 sqft
1811 N. Junaluska Drive Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
75 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
$
111 Units Available
Scott's Addition
The Nest
3113 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
970 sqft
erched above some of the best brunch spots and breweries in Richmond, The Nest has premier Scott's Addition apartments for you to call home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
11 Units Available
Huguenot
Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,174
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1094 sqft
Stony Point, a masterpiece apartment community created for those with a taste for excellence. We offer a carefree lifestyle at it's luxurious best, for the person who naturally expects the best.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1340 sqft
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,421
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1362 sqft
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,091
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1150 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
21 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
5 Units Available
Rockwood Park
3310 Old Courthouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans, private balconies and lots of natural light. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and manicured grounds.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
13 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
7 Units Available
Meadowbook
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
5 Units Available
Sauer's Gardens
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
3 Units Available
The Fan
Landmark at 1700
1700 West Main Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
623 sqft
If you've been seeking a sophisticated home with an all-electric kitchen, private entrances, and spacious balconies to suit your style, then you've found what you've been looking for in Landmark at 1700.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated March 17 at 10:21 PM
Contact for Availability
Sauer's Gardens
3600 West Broad
3600 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
Newly renovated historic building located in walkable Scott's Addition neighborhood at the junction of Route 33 and I-195. Granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony provide a modern touch. Pet-friendly, with BBQ and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Piney Knolls
Brookmont
3238 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$854
830 sqft
Brookmont Apartments is located on the South Side of Richmond just minutes away from downtown and major interstates. Enjoy the convenience of our 24 hour on-site laundry facility and our fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
South Garden
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Manchester, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Manchester renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManchester Accessible Apartments
Manchester Apartments with BalconiesManchester Apartments with GymsManchester Apartments with Move-in SpecialsManchester Apartments with Parking
Manchester Apartments with PoolsManchester Dog Friendly ApartmentsManchester Pet Friendly PlacesManchester Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VA
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University