/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM
108 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manchester, VA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:00pm
Manchester
37 Units Available
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
723 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
Results within 1 mile of Manchester
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Hioaks
7 Units Available
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$982
750 sqft
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Jahnke
12 Units Available
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$815
675 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
872 sqft
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
784 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
15 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Mary Munford
10 Units Available
Malvern Manor
41 1/2 Malvern Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,182
727 sqft
Malvern Manor features the finest apartments in Richmond, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
589 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Scott's Addition
18 Units Available
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,394
727 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
The Museum District
9 Units Available
Kensington Place
3500 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
577 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour! At Kensington Place, enjoy the best of both worlds of charm and convenience.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Huguenot
14 Units Available
Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
915 sqft
Stony Point, a masterpiece apartment community created for those with a taste for excellence. We offer a carefree lifestyle at it's luxurious best, for the person who naturally expects the best.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
770 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Meadowbook
5 Units Available
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
610 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Garden
3 Units Available
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
705 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated March 17 at 10:21pm
$
Sauer's Gardens
Contact for Availability
3600 West Broad
3600 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
Newly renovated historic building located in walkable Scott's Addition neighborhood at the junction of Route 33 and I-195. Granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony provide a modern touch. Pet-friendly, with BBQ and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
The Fan
3 Units Available
Landmark at 1700
1700 West Main Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
623 sqft
If you've been seeking a sophisticated home with an all-electric kitchen, private entrances, and spacious balconies to suit your style, then you've found what you've been looking for in Landmark at 1700.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated March 17 at 10:23pm
The Museum District
Contact for Availability
Kensington Court
2900 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1920s Renaissance-style apartment complex on Kensington Ave, conveniently close to I-161 and Monument Avenue. Hardwood floors and AC in units, plus community gym, courtyard and clubhouse. Walking distance to local school and restaurants.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Museum District
1 Unit Available
3208 Ellwood Ave
3208 Ellwood Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
3208 Ellwood Ave OPEN HOUSE Tuesday 1/7/20 5:30-6 Reserve this home for March 2020 with $200 down 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -renovated bathroom -renovated kitchen -large bedrooms -plenty of closet space -large living room -hardwood floors
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Carytown
1 Unit Available
3211 Ellwood Ave
3211 Ellwood Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
OPEN HOUSE Tuesday 1/7/20 5-5:30 Bring $200 to reserve this unit 3211 Ellwood Ave.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Museum District
1 Unit Available
3131 Hanover Ave
3131 Hanover Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
Reserve a unit today with just $199 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -hardwood floors -water trash sewage included -appliances included -good size closet space -secured entry -24 hour maintenance -large bedrooms -good size living room - 4 washer and
1 of 15
Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
The Museum District
1 Unit Available
8 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard
8 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VA