Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy pastoral/mountain views from this remodeled and very unique home with 4000+ sq. ft. upstairs, 2 bedrooms w/ full baths, HUGE living room/dining area with wood stove, patio in center of house, family room with screened porch. New kitchen/3 BRS in bsmt - perfect for in-laws/family. Very spacious! You have to see this gem to believe it! Shown by appointment only!