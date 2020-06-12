/
2 bedroom apartments
23 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lynchburg, VA
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Beverly Hills
12 Units Available
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1194 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
31 Units Available
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1104 sqft
The Legacy Community at Linden Park in Lynchburg, VA, offers a variety of different types of pet-friendly units, all complete with granite countertops, dishwashers, outdoor space, and access to a pool and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$890
988 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Old Mill Townhomes
725 Mill Stream Ln, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$852
864 sqft
Searching for the perfect place to live can take some people a lifetime. Located just off of Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, Old Mill Townhomes is a friendly community in a quiet yet convenient area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Daniels Hill
1 Unit Available
103 Willow St
103 Willow Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$595
672 sqft
Adorable two bedroom, one bath house! Avail now! - Two bedroom, one bath single level house in Lynchburg on dead end street. House has AEP power and Lynchburg City water. Baseboard heat and window unit AC which you would need to bring your own.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Towne
1 Unit Available
437-B Three Creeks Court
437 Three Creeks Ct, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
437-B Three Creeks Court - Enjoy living in a quiet cul-de-sac. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse is available in May. Located in the New Towne Subdivision. Sorry, no pets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Daniels Hill
1 Unit Available
812 Rivermont Ave
812 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1374 sqft
2 Bed - 1 Bath Single-Family Home - Rent this extremely cozy two bedroom home on Rivermont, just down the road from downtown Lynchburg! The home contains large rooms, new floors, fresh paint, and plenty of other updates completed last year.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
102 Capstone Dr. Apt. 306
102 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1115 sqft
102 Capstone Dr. Apt. 306 Available 08/01/20 2 Bed / 2 Bath Cornerstone Apartment - $945/month - Available Aug. 1, rent this updated Cornerstone apartment featuring large rooms, a private balcony, and a master suite for $945/month.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
103 Capital St. #204
103 Capital Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
103 Capital St. #204 Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Condo available in Cornerstone - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo available in Cornerstone. Great location! Within walking distance to local restaurants, parks, gyms and much much more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3101 Link Road #43
3101 Link Road, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1080 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome at The Forest Off Link Road - Wonderful town home in The Forest off Link Road! Lovely setting with privacy fenced rear patio, brick exterior, nicely tucked away.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
716 Leesville Road Unit 803
716 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1119 sqft
Windsor Place Townhomes Unit 803 - This is a spacious townhouse with 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Recently painted! Just around the corner from shops, restaurants and Richmond Highway (Hwy 460). Call for an appointment today (434) 455-2777. (RLNE1993318)
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1008 Harrison St
1008 Harrison Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Fully restored Federal house located in Federal Hill and built in 1816. Off street parking, covered private stone patio, private laundry facility, fully furnished, full kitchen and bath.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
302 Capstone Drive - 106
302 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Built in 2012 Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint pallets,
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
303 Rotunda Street - 205
303 Rotunda Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Condo at Liberty Manor in Cornerstone! Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
542 Leesville Road #111 - 1
542 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1120 sqft
This Townhome offers you a 2 bedroom 1.5 bath completely remodeled. Close to local restaurants and shopping. GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION. Rent includes water, trash and exterior maintenance Call for a showing. APPLY: THOUSANDHILLSVA.COM/APPLY
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
119 Cornerstone Street 206
119 Cornerstone Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1225 sqft
Available Now! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Bonus Room Located in the Cornerstone Community, The Lofts boast incredible interiors and amenities that are equaled by clean and modern exteriors. The Lofts of Cornerstone stand ahead of the pack.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1125 Wise Street #B
1125 Wise Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$495
Two bedroom in Lynchburg! Located on the bus line! - Spacious upstairs apartment available in Lynchburg on the bus line. Two bedrooms, one bath. Water is included in rent! Washer/dryer hookups in unit. No pets and no smoking.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Fairview Heights
1 Unit Available
2347 Kemper St
2347 Kemper Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$525
2347 Kemper St Available 04/13/20 Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath in Lynchburg City - Two story house located off Campbell Ave in Lynchburg City. Two bed, 1 bath with an unfinished basement, washer dryer hook ups. Oil heat.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
105 Cornerstone Street 304
105 Cornerstone Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1350 sqft
Available Now! 2 BR with Bonus Room Available January 5! Located in the Cornerstone Community, The Lofts boast incredible interiors and amenities that are equaled by clean and modern exteriors. The Lofts of Cornerstone stand ahead of the pack.
Results within 1 mile of Lynchburg
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
128 Kitty Hawk
128 Kitty Hawk Square, Timberlake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
128 Kitty Hawk Sq. // 2 BD, 1.5 BA // $925 - Two-Bedroom, One-and-Half Bathroom Town Home (1,100 Sq. Ft.) across from Cornerstone Apartments near Timberlake Rd., Leesville Rd., and the on Ramp for 460.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
25 Blackberry Court - 1
25 Blackberry Court, Timberlake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1220 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom townhouse with many new updates including all new kitchen appliances and HVAC, right across the street from the Cornerstone Community on Greenview Drive which features LU & City Bus Transit.
Results within 5 miles of Lynchburg
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Jefferson Forest Manor
1062 Madison View Drive #101, Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Now! At Jefferson Forest Manor Apartments, we offer well-designed open floor plan apartments in a countrylike setting.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
85 Old Tavern Circle
85 Old Tavern Circle, Campbell County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1100 sqft
85 Old Tavern Circle Available 06/15/20 End-Unit Townhome in Tavern Grove - This end-unit Townhome offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. This Townhome includes appliances such as a stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and washer and dryer.
