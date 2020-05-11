513 Capstone Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool internet access

This beautiful home offers a spacious kitchen with gorgeous mocha glazed maple cabinets, tile backsplash and all modern appliances. Open floor plan offers a huge living room, dining room and kitchen perfect for entertaining. You will enjoy your oversized fenced yard that backs up to a private tree line or walkout from your bedroom to sit on your 22x6 balcony overlooking the wonderful Cornerstone Community with fantastic nature trails, playgrounds and new popular restaurants. The neighborhood offers a pool and fitness center. This home is conveniently located within minutes shopping and abundant dining.



24 Month Lease agreement, reduce rent price by $100 a month!



First Months Rent (Prorated if not moved in on the first)



*This property has a no pet policy*



*Pictures are representative and may not be actual. This unit is NOT furnished.



All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed - We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law