Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

513 Capstone Drive

513 Capstone Drive · (434) 237-7800
Location

513 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Cornerstone

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 21

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2096 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
internet access
This beautiful home offers a spacious kitchen with gorgeous mocha glazed maple cabinets, tile backsplash and all modern appliances. Open floor plan offers a huge living room, dining room and kitchen perfect for entertaining. You will enjoy your oversized fenced yard that backs up to a private tree line or walkout from your bedroom to sit on your 22x6 balcony overlooking the wonderful Cornerstone Community with fantastic nature trails, playgrounds and new popular restaurants. The neighborhood offers a pool and fitness center. This home is conveniently located within minutes shopping and abundant dining.

24 Month Lease agreement, reduce rent price by $100 a month!

First Months Rent (Prorated if not moved in on the first)

*This property has a no pet policy*

*Pictures are representative and may not be actual. This unit is NOT furnished.

All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed - We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Capstone Drive have any available units?
513 Capstone Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 513 Capstone Drive have?
Some of 513 Capstone Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Capstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
513 Capstone Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Capstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 513 Capstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynchburg.
Does 513 Capstone Drive offer parking?
No, 513 Capstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 513 Capstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Capstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Capstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 513 Capstone Drive has a pool.
Does 513 Capstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 513 Capstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Capstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Capstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Capstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 513 Capstone Drive has units with air conditioning.
