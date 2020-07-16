Amenities

213 Portico Street Available 08/21/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Cornerstone - This newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome will be available Mid-August. Hardwood floors on the main level. Granite Countertops and Stainless steel in the kitchen. Half bath on the main level. Outdoor storage building. Three bedrooms on the Upper level, with two full baths as well as the laundry room, and linen closet. Zoned heat pump. LU transit access and only 5 Minutes to LU. Close to 460. Within walking distance to local shops and restaurants.



For more information, please call 434-444-7368



(RLNE3207896)