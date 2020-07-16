All apartments in Lynchburg
Find more places like 213 Portico Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynchburg, VA
/
213 Portico Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

213 Portico Street

213 Portico Street · (434) 444-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lynchburg
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

213 Portico Street, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Cornerstone

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 213 Portico Street · Avail. Aug 21

$1,275

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
213 Portico Street Available 08/21/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Cornerstone - This newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome will be available Mid-August. Hardwood floors on the main level. Granite Countertops and Stainless steel in the kitchen. Half bath on the main level. Outdoor storage building. Three bedrooms on the Upper level, with two full baths as well as the laundry room, and linen closet. Zoned heat pump. LU transit access and only 5 Minutes to LU. Close to 460. Within walking distance to local shops and restaurants.

For more information, please call 434-444-7368

(RLNE3207896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Portico Street have any available units?
213 Portico Street has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 Portico Street have?
Some of 213 Portico Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Portico Street currently offering any rent specials?
213 Portico Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Portico Street pet-friendly?
No, 213 Portico Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynchburg.
Does 213 Portico Street offer parking?
No, 213 Portico Street does not offer parking.
Does 213 Portico Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Portico Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Portico Street have a pool?
No, 213 Portico Street does not have a pool.
Does 213 Portico Street have accessible units?
No, 213 Portico Street does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Portico Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Portico Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Portico Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Portico Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 213 Portico Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir
Lynchburg, VA 24502
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Old Mill Townhomes
725 Mill Stream Ln
Lynchburg, VA 24502

Similar Pages

Lynchburg 2 BedroomsLynchburg 3 Bedrooms
Lynchburg Apartments with ParkingLynchburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Lynchburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roanoke, VAForest, VAFarmville, VA
Daleville, VATimberlake, VADanville, VA
Lexington, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeLiberty University
Longwood UniversityJefferson College of Health Sciences
Virginia Western Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity