All apartments in Lynchburg
Find more places like 208 East Cadbury Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynchburg, VA
/
208 East Cadbury Drive - 1
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

208 East Cadbury Drive - 1

208 East Cadbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lynchburg
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

208 East Cadbury Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
COMING SOON, more pictures and information on this unit will be listed soon, available July 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 East Cadbury Drive - 1 have any available units?
208 East Cadbury Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynchburg, VA.
Is 208 East Cadbury Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
208 East Cadbury Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 East Cadbury Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 208 East Cadbury Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynchburg.
Does 208 East Cadbury Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 208 East Cadbury Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 208 East Cadbury Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 East Cadbury Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 East Cadbury Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 208 East Cadbury Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 208 East Cadbury Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 208 East Cadbury Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 208 East Cadbury Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 East Cadbury Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 East Cadbury Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 East Cadbury Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Old Mill Townhomes
725 Mill Stream Ln
Lynchburg, VA 24502
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr
Lynchburg, VA 24502

Similar Pages

Lynchburg 2 BedroomsLynchburg Apartments with Parking
Lynchburg Apartments with PoolLynchburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Lynchburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roanoke, VAForest, VAFarmville, VADaleville, VA
Lexington, VACave Spring, VAVinton, VATimberlake, VA
Fishersville, VADanville, VAHollins, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeLiberty University
Longwood UniversityJefferson College of Health Sciences
Virginia Western Community College