1311 Enterprise Drive Unit B

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Beautiful panoramic MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!



Located above a business, this three bedroom, two full bathroom unit comes with a stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer. All bedrooms have walk-in-closets with a private storage on private balcony. Ceiling fans in the living room and all bedrooms.



Your apartment is conveniently located to all the luxuries Lynchburg has to offer. Within 10 minutes of Route 460, Wards Road, LU, CVCC and the area's best shopping, dining, and entertaining, giving you access to the GLTC bus line which will connect to LU. Within walking distance you will find a Subway, Health Nut, Jamerson YMCA, and numerous other shops and restaurants.



Apartment buildings are serviced by Comcast for telephone, cable, and internet



Trash houses on site, water and trash included in rent.



School District:

Heritage Elementary

Sandusky Middle

Heritage High



*Pictures are representative and may not be actual



*No Pet Policy Applies*



All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed - We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law