1311 Enterprise Drive Unit B
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

1311 Enterprise Drive Unit B

1311 Enterprise Dr · (434) 237-7800
Location

1311 Enterprise Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Wyndhurst

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautiful panoramic MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!

Located above a business, this three bedroom, two full bathroom unit comes with a stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer. All bedrooms have walk-in-closets with a private storage on private balcony. Ceiling fans in the living room and all bedrooms.

Your apartment is conveniently located to all the luxuries Lynchburg has to offer. Within 10 minutes of Route 460, Wards Road, LU, CVCC and the area's best shopping, dining, and entertaining, giving you access to the GLTC bus line which will connect to LU. Within walking distance you will find a Subway, Health Nut, Jamerson YMCA, and numerous other shops and restaurants.

Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, /Oven/Range, Walk in closets, Balcony/Patio, Laundry room, / hookups, Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans.

Apartment buildings are serviced by Comcast for telephone, cable, and internet

Trash houses on site, water and trash included in rent.

School District:
Heritage Elementary
Sandusky Middle
Heritage High

*Pictures are representative and may not be actual

*No Pet Policy Applies*

All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed - We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

