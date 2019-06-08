All apartments in Linton Hall
Find more places like 13037 Bathgate Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Linton Hall, VA
/
13037 Bathgate Way
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

13037 Bathgate Way

13037 Bathgate Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Linton Hall
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

13037 Bathgate Way, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Braemar

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Large Townhouse in Braemar, Bristow - Beautiful three level, three bedroom, three bathroom, townhouse. Spacious interior featuring kitchen/dining tile floors, large spacious living area with wall to wall carpeting, breakfast bar, upper level laundry area, cozy master suite with full bath and walk in closet, lower level family room, and a two car garage. Schools: Patriot High School, Marsteller Middle & T Clay Wood Elementary.

Close to main commuter routes off Linton Hall Rd, PW Pkwy, Rt28 and I66. Near schools, shopping, and parks. Rent includes access to community amenities (pools, tot lots, jogging trails, tennis courts, and volley ball courts).

Tenant is responsible for utilities, minor interior maintenance, minor exterior maintenance, filter program ($15/mo), and renter's insurance. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with additional security deposit ($500/pet) and monthly rent ($25/month/pet). Minimum income $88k/year, no more than 2 adults' incomes to qualify. Good credit needed.

Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management and offered for rent by Tiffany Izenour with Homestead Realty, Gainesville VA

(RLNE4432848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13037 Bathgate Way have any available units?
13037 Bathgate Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 13037 Bathgate Way have?
Some of 13037 Bathgate Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13037 Bathgate Way currently offering any rent specials?
13037 Bathgate Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13037 Bathgate Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13037 Bathgate Way is pet friendly.
Does 13037 Bathgate Way offer parking?
Yes, 13037 Bathgate Way offers parking.
Does 13037 Bathgate Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13037 Bathgate Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13037 Bathgate Way have a pool?
Yes, 13037 Bathgate Way has a pool.
Does 13037 Bathgate Way have accessible units?
No, 13037 Bathgate Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13037 Bathgate Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13037 Bathgate Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 13037 Bathgate Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13037 Bathgate Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Linton Hall 1 BedroomsLinton Hall 2 Bedrooms
Linton Hall 3 BedroomsLinton Hall Apartments with Pools
Linton Hall Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VANeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia