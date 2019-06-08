13037 Bathgate Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Large Townhouse in Braemar, Bristow - Beautiful three level, three bedroom, three bathroom, townhouse. Spacious interior featuring kitchen/dining tile floors, large spacious living area with wall to wall carpeting, breakfast bar, upper level laundry area, cozy master suite with full bath and walk in closet, lower level family room, and a two car garage. Schools: Patriot High School, Marsteller Middle & T Clay Wood Elementary.



Close to main commuter routes off Linton Hall Rd, PW Pkwy, Rt28 and I66. Near schools, shopping, and parks. Rent includes access to community amenities (pools, tot lots, jogging trails, tennis courts, and volley ball courts).



Tenant is responsible for utilities, minor interior maintenance, minor exterior maintenance, filter program ($15/mo), and renter's insurance. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with additional security deposit ($500/pet) and monthly rent ($25/month/pet). Minimum income $88k/year, no more than 2 adults' incomes to qualify. Good credit needed.



Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management and offered for rent by Tiffany Izenour with Homestead Realty, Gainesville VA



(RLNE4432848)