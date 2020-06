Amenities

**No Smokers, no cats, 1 small dog only and considered on a case by case basis with $50/mo pet fee and $400 Pet Deposit.** Well maintained townhome in sought after Pembrooke neighborhood. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, finished basement rec room, covered entry way, ceramic tile foyer, and hardwood floors. Three bedrooms, including a master, as well as two half baths.