cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:39 AM
12 Cheap Apartments for rent in Leesburg, VA
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
892 sqft
Situated in Northern Virginia, the Manor offers unparalleled apartment amenities and outdoor recreation spaces, including its own pool and picnic grounds. Located near Leesburg's historic quarter and close to D.C.'s Metrorail and Dulles International Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Fairview St. NW
102 Fairview Street Northwest, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
938 sqft
102 Fairview St.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
119 FORT EVANS ROAD SE
119 Fort Evans Road Southeast, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
899 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Fox Chapel at Tudor Knolls, Carpet was replaced last year. BLDG is SECURED from 7pm to 7am requires residents to use key fob to gain entryProcessing fee of $50 per adult made payable to Hamilton Management LLC.
Results within 1 mile of Leesburg
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17488 TOBERMORY PLACE
17488 Tobermory Place, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2700 sqft
THIS IS A SHARED BASEMENT WITH YOUR OWN PRIVATE MASTER ROOM AND MASTER BATHROOM.This is a shared basement meaning there are 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms in a 2700 square foot basement. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom are taken by father and his son.
Results within 5 miles of Leesburg
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
20402 COOL FERN SQUARE
20402 Cool Fern Square, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
560 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Basement level apartment for one person only with a walkout private entrance to the back yard and street. Living room with kitchenette area, bedroom and full bath. Unfurnished or partially finished as renter needs. Street parking.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE
20709 Rainsboro Drive, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2756 sqft
This is a lovely lower level walkout basement apartment, newly renovated, in a detached, occupied, home. It has 1 large room (living space) plus a separate bedroom, bathroom, and private laundry facility for the tenant.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16306 CLARKES GAP ROAD
16306 Clarkes Gap Road, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
616 sqft
Rare find! 1 bedroom house on estate property with fenced yard, chicken coop, large front porch, on-demand hot water, washer, dryer, fully renovated yet rustic feel. Lots of doors and windows open to incredible views. Lawn mowing included.
Results within 10 miles of Leesburg
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42381 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE
42381 Goldenseal Square, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
830 sqft
Spacious one bedroom with large living room and separate dining area in the fabulous Brambleton Summerfield Community~One Level Living~Walking distance to the Town Center for shopping, restaurants, and movie theater or just relax by the outdoor
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
43449 CHARITABLE STREET
43449 Charitable Street, Moorefield Station, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT FOR 1 PERSON RELOCATION: 3rd Floor Front Private Bedroom With Study Room and Full Bath for RENT in SHARED HOUSING.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sterling Park
1 Unit Available
1072 NORWOOD COURT
1072 Norwood Court, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1120 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1072 NORWOOD COURT in Sterling. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
19960 FISHER AVE
19960 Fisher Avenue, Poolesville, MD
Studio
$1,000
Amazing opportunity in the heart of Poolesville!! Retail/office space available. Owner will entertain joint ventures with qualified principals. Very close to Poolesville HS. The Frederick Poole house is in the Heart of Poolesville.
