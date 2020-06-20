All apartments in Laurel
7608 Roscommon Court - 1, Apt. 2311
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

7608 Roscommon Court - 1, Apt. 2311

7608 Roscommon Court · (571) 451-2365
Location

7608 Roscommon Court, Laurel, VA 23228
Laurel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 848 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
MUST SEE PROPERTY!

Apartment is located at the third, top floor of the building!
Recently renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, wood floors, upgraded bathrooms, plenty of storage space. Rent includes - water, sewer, trash and exterior maintenance. Tenant is responsible only for electricity & internet.
Quick access to Interstate 64 or 295 - less than 10 minutes to Innsbrook, 10 minutes to Short Pump and less than 20 minutes to downtown...close to Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, Deep Run Park, Bryan Park and more.
No Pets!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

