7608 Roscommon Court - 1, Apt. 2311

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

MUST SEE PROPERTY!



Apartment is located at the third, top floor of the building!

Recently renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, wood floors, upgraded bathrooms, plenty of storage space. Rent includes - water, sewer, trash and exterior maintenance. Tenant is responsible only for electricity & internet.

Quick access to Interstate 64 or 295 - less than 10 minutes to Innsbrook, 10 minutes to Short Pump and less than 20 minutes to downtown...close to Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, Deep Run Park, Bryan Park and more.

No Pets!!!