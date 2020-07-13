Apartment List
/
VA
/
laurel hill
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Laurel Hill, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Laurel Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2139 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9244 CARDINAL FOREST LANE
9244 Cardinal Forest Lane, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
990 sqft
Beautiful & Stunning 2 story condo w/ huge balcony. This immaculate home offers 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom w/ Huge Walk-In Closets, Updated eat-in GOURMET kitchen with Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel Appliances, Back Splash,.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8200 Crossbrook Ct 201
8200 Crossbrook Court, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Renovated 2 BR Condo, Great Location in Lorton, VA - Property Id: 312681 Recently remodeled 2 BR, 1.5 Bath, two-level condo in Lorton, Va. One reserved parking space near front door. MBA completely remodeled. New fixtures in 1/2 bath.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9252 MCCARTY RD
9252 Mccarty Road, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
This four bedroom, 3 full bath luxury townhouse features hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room, large gourmet kitchen/dining room combination with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8150 GILROY DR
8150 Gilroy Drive, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Welcome to 8150 Gilroy Drive, a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8169 COCKBURN COURT
8169 Cockburn Court, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1089 sqft
***GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION, CLOSE TO VRE, AMTRAK AND I-95***OPEN MAIN LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE*** LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. HOA/CONDO FEE INCLUDED IN RENT**1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE***COMMUNITY POOL**

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8812 TELEGRAPH CROSSING COURT
8812 Telegraph Crossing Court, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
3532 sqft
4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage on Wooded cul-de-sac lot. Silverbrook Estates in Crosspointe. Silverbrook South County School Pyramid.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9209 LORTON VALLEY ROAD
9209 Lorton Valley Road, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1816 sqft
**TAKE AN ARMCHAIR TOUR: https://youtu.be/Al7oVsmSXI8 **Landlords have done everything to make this nice ! Shows well*This is nice! Fantastic Garage TH in SOCO HS*3 Finished levels*Walk out RR w/ Gas Fireplace**3 Bedrooms 2.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel Hill
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,212
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
38 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,666
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
38 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
46 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
44 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,556
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Occoquan
408 Fortress Way
408 Fortress Way, Occoquan, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2098 sqft
Gorgeous Condo with Loft and 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces! - Beautiful Condo in Historic Occoquan, Virginia. Tall ceilings, 2 fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors, etc. Large deck with scenic views of area and town below.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8430 LAZY CREEK COURT
8430 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
930 sqft
End unit townhouse with large yard. Beautiful newer flooring throughout. Great location in Fairfax County with easy access to Ft. Belvoir, D.C., Old Town Alexandria. Quiet neighborhood. 2 assigned parking spaces. Basement with washer & dryer.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8441 LAZY CREEK COURT
8441 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
930 sqft
***Gorgeous end unit rental townhome with oversized backyard in sought after neighborhood with lots of community amenities***2 assigned parking spaces, freshly painted neutral colors, 3 levels with a walk-out basement.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8361 DERWENT VALLEY COURT
8361 Derwent Valley Court, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2775 sqft
Renovated End Unit Huge 3 Level Townhome ! Upgraded Kitchen and Baths ! Extra Windows on the side gives you lots of extra light ! 2 Car Garage ! Perfect movein condition ! Fenced in private yard with pavers ! Great location ! Right off I395 in

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8381 JOVIN CIRCLE
8381 Jovin Circle, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2120 sqft
Stunning first time rental in desired and convenient Southrun community. Super light, bright and clean. TONS of windows. TALL ceilings! GORGEOUS wood floors on main and upper 1st level. LOADS of storage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8817 CARPENTERS HALL DRIVE
8817 Carpenters Hall Drive, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
2602 sqft
WOW GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME** FRESHLY PAINTED** WIFI THERMOSTAT**3 BEDROOM 3.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9640 POTTERS HILL CIRCLE
9640 Potters Hill Circle, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2704 sqft
Spacious townhome w/ gleaming wood floor in the huge kitchen/family room w/ gas fireplace, luxury master bath w/ soaking tub & separate shower,2 walk-in master closets, rec room w/ walk-out and 2 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9520 MOOREGATE COURT
9520 Mooregate Court, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1320 sqft
3 ADULTS-NO CHILDREN FOR EACH SHOWING-MUST WEAR MASKS-NO SHOWINGS TO ANYONE WITH SIGNS OF ILLNESS*! *Bright clean 3 BR,2 BA TH move in ready* Updated ,newer HVAC,Windows,new SlidingDoor to fenced rear yard* Updated baths & Kit*Shed Good schools,

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9574 INVERARY COURT
9574 Inverary Court, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1320 sqft
Great corner house. 3 Bed/2 bathroom located directly behind the Lorton marketplace. Perfectly tucked away from the highway noise yet minutes away from I-95 and VRE.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Occoquan
307 COMMERCE STREET
307 Commerce Street, Occoquan, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic home in downtown Occoquan--Walk to the riverfront, park, quaint shops, galleries, and great resturants--Brand new kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops-hardwood floors-new bathroom-new heat pump systems~back enclosed all
City Guide for Laurel Hill, VA

Theodore Roosevelt saw the jail as a facility not just for punishment, but also for correction. Laurel Hill is home to America's first embodiment of this dream, where the Lorton Reformatory served as a rehabilitation and correctional facility.

Laurel Hill is located in Fairfax County in the Lorton, Virginia area. In 2006, the area was reported by Washingtonian Magazine as one of the great places to live. Back then the community was still in the development stages, but properties were being snapped up in a hurry. Nowadays, new schools, recreational facilities, a public golf course, and peaceful parks await new residents. The 2010 census puts the population at 6,855 people in a 4.46 square mile area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Laurel Hill, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Laurel Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Laurel Hill 1 BedroomsLaurel Hill 2 BedroomsLaurel Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaurel Hill 3 BedroomsLaurel Hill Apartments with Balcony
Laurel Hill Apartments with GarageLaurel Hill Apartments with GymLaurel Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaurel Hill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLaurel Hill Apartments with Parking
Laurel Hill Apartments with PoolLaurel Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerLaurel Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsLaurel Hill Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD
Greenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University