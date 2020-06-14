Apartment List
168 Apartments for rent in Laurel Hill, VA with garage

Laurel Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT
9137 Silvershadow Court, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1712 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION,EASY ACCESS TO I-95, VRE, BEAUTIFUL 3-LEVEL FINISHED BRICK TOWNHOUSE *HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ENTIRE MAIN LVL and STAIRS* GOURMET KITCHEN *** BUMP-OUT BREAKFAST AREA, ***2 CAR GARAGE *** ***BRAND NEW HVAC UNIT***Gorgeous, 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9062 TANYARD LANE
9062 Tanyard Lane, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1998 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS GORGEOUS, RARELY AVAILABLE, BRICK FRONT,2-CAR GARAGE, END-UNIT IN SOUGHT-AFTER LAUREL CREST! THIS NV HOMES-BUILT BEAUTY HAS BEEN UPDATED/UPGRADEDTERRIFIC LOCATION FOR COMMUTING !! CLOSE TO 95, SCHOOL AND SHOPPING HUGE KITCHEN WITH

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8812 TELEGRAPH CROSSING COURT
8812 Telegraph Crossing Court, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
3532 sqft
4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage on Wooded cul-de-sac lot. Silverbrook Estates in Crosspointe. Silverbrook South County School Pyramid.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9209 LORTON VALLEY ROAD
9209 Lorton Valley Road, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1816 sqft
**TAKE AN ARMCHAIR TOUR: https://youtu.be/Al7oVsmSXI8 **Landlords have done everything to make this nice ! Shows well*This is nice! Fantastic Garage TH in SOCO HS*3 Finished levels*Walk out RR w/ Gas Fireplace**3 Bedrooms 2.
Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
30 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Occoquan
Occoquan
1 Unit Available
408 Fortress Way
408 Fortress Way, Occoquan, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2098 sqft
408 Fortress Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Condo with Loft and 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces! - Beautiful Condo in Historic Occoquan, Virginia. Tall ceilings, 2 fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors, etc.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8106 LITTLE RIDGE LANE
8106 Little Ridge Lane, Crosspointe, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,700
3806 sqft
Tenants have moved out and home is ready for you! Rarely available Cornell model with 2 story family room. Colonial 5+ BR.3.5 BA, 2 car garage, sun room, deck, back to woods and walk to lake. MBR with soaking tub and separate shower.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8935 ATATURK WAY
8935 Ataturk Way, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1864 sqft
Wonderful 3 level 3 bedroom 2.5 .5 bath End-unit townhome. Light and bright with lots of windows. Large eat-in kitchen w/ granite counter tops and bay window. Dining room w/ French doors to wood deck. Living room with gas fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8439 KIRBY LIONSDALE DRIVE
8439 Kirby Lionsdale Drive, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2618 sqft
Brand new carpets and dishwasher just installed. New microwave and dishwasher coming on June 13th. Dutch oven replaced in 2019. HVAC replaced about 2 years ago. Immaculate!Located in Lorton Valley Community.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8015 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET
8015 Samuel Wallis Street, Lorton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2308 sqft
Spacious 4 Level Wide Town home, 4 BRS, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7700 SHADOWCREEK TERRACE
7700 Shadowcreek Terrace, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1690 sqft
LARGE END UNIT WITH ONE CAR GARAGE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH 2 HALF BATH ,SEP LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM ,FAMILY ROOM WALK OUT TO LARGE DECK AND FENCE YARD

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7973 ALMEDA COURT
7973 Almeda Court, Lorton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2620 sqft
NO PETS! Available July 1, 2020. Great Location....... close to Ft Belvoir, NGA, I-95, VRE. This Beautiful Large Single Family Home features four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a two car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8477 SILVERDALE RD
8477 Silverdale Road, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
Welcome to 8477 Silverdale Road, a fabulous brick-front, end-unit townhome nestled in the quiet and highly sought-after Forest at Southrun community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
Fort Belvoir
$
Fort Belvoir
32 Units Available
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,735
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1182 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
$1,413
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,421
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
51 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Laurel Hill, VA

Theodore Roosevelt saw the jail as a facility not just for punishment, but also for correction. Laurel Hill is home to America's first embodiment of this dream, where the Lorton Reformatory served as a rehabilitation and correctional facility.

Laurel Hill is located in Fairfax County in the Lorton, Virginia area. In 2006, the area was reported by Washingtonian Magazine as one of the great places to live. Back then the community was still in the development stages, but properties were being snapped up in a hurry. Nowadays, new schools, recreational facilities, a public golf course, and peaceful parks await new residents. The 2010 census puts the population at 6,855 people in a 4.46 square mile area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Laurel Hill, VA

Laurel Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

