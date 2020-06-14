168 Apartments for rent in Laurel Hill, VA with garage
Theodore Roosevelt saw the jail as a facility not just for punishment, but also for correction. Laurel Hill is home to America's first embodiment of this dream, where the Lorton Reformatory served as a rehabilitation and correctional facility.
Laurel Hill is located in Fairfax County in the Lorton, Virginia area. In 2006, the area was reported by Washingtonian Magazine as one of the great places to live. Back then the community was still in the development stages, but properties were being snapped up in a hurry. Nowadays, new schools, recreational facilities, a public golf course, and peaceful parks await new residents. The 2010 census puts the population at 6,855 people in a 4.46 square mile area. See more
Laurel Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.