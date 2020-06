Amenities

Gorgeous condominium in prime location is the Gem of Gunston Corner. Interior features include neutral color palette, vinyl, carpet and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen features light granite, stainless steel appliances and a cut out to the dining/entertaining area. Step out to a private covered deck ready for countless weekends of relaxation. Ideal location minutes to groceries, restaurants and major commuting routes. Welcome Home!!