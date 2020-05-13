8980 FASCINATION COURT.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible bocce court clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool pool table hot tub tennis court

Magnificent View from the TOP floor Condo! 55+ Active Senior Community has it All. This condo has a Private Balcony off Living room & stunning views from BOTH Bedrooms. Very Serene! Spacious Kitchen w Granite Counters, Updated Stainless Appliances, abundance of Cabinets and Plenty of room for a table and chairs. Separate Laundry is just off Kitchen and has storage cabinets. Large separate Dining room is great for entertaining or could be an Office or Bonus room. Hardwoods in Dining and Living rooms add elegance or just cozy up in front of the Fireplace and enjoy the View. Master Bedroom is roomy enough for a King Bed plus furniture. Walk In closet and Full Bath, Double Sinks, Soaking Tub Plus Separate Shower Stall. 2nd Bedroom and 2nd Full Bath both offer space and comfort. 2 Reserved Parking Spaces. Plus a Secure Storage Bin. Security Doors at all entrances to Building. Amenities feature Clubhouse w Indoor Heated Pool, Spa, Fitness Room, Billiards room, Banquet room, Activity room, Dance room, Computer room, Outdoor Tennis, Bocci Court, Gardens, Tot Lot, Common Area and seating ( Gazebo, benches, rockers etc) Bike and walking trails! Close to Shopping, I-95, VRE and Ft Belvoir