8980 FASCINATION COURT.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

8980 FASCINATION COURT

8980 Fascination Court · No Longer Available
Location

8980 Fascination Court, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
Magnificent View from the TOP floor Condo! 55+ Active Senior Community has it All. This condo has a Private Balcony off Living room & stunning views from BOTH Bedrooms. Very Serene! Spacious Kitchen w Granite Counters, Updated Stainless Appliances, abundance of Cabinets and Plenty of room for a table and chairs. Separate Laundry is just off Kitchen and has storage cabinets. Large separate Dining room is great for entertaining or could be an Office or Bonus room. Hardwoods in Dining and Living rooms add elegance or just cozy up in front of the Fireplace and enjoy the View. Master Bedroom is roomy enough for a King Bed plus furniture. Walk In closet and Full Bath, Double Sinks, Soaking Tub Plus Separate Shower Stall. 2nd Bedroom and 2nd Full Bath both offer space and comfort. 2 Reserved Parking Spaces. Plus a Secure Storage Bin. Security Doors at all entrances to Building. Amenities feature Clubhouse w Indoor Heated Pool, Spa, Fitness Room, Billiards room, Banquet room, Activity room, Dance room, Computer room, Outdoor Tennis, Bocci Court, Gardens, Tot Lot, Common Area and seating ( Gazebo, benches, rockers etc) Bike and walking trails! Close to Shopping, I-95, VRE and Ft Belvoir

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8980 FASCINATION COURT have any available units?
8980 FASCINATION COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 8980 FASCINATION COURT have?
Some of 8980 FASCINATION COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8980 FASCINATION COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8980 FASCINATION COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8980 FASCINATION COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8980 FASCINATION COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 8980 FASCINATION COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8980 FASCINATION COURT does offer parking.
Does 8980 FASCINATION COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8980 FASCINATION COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8980 FASCINATION COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8980 FASCINATION COURT has a pool.
Does 8980 FASCINATION COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 8980 FASCINATION COURT has accessible units.
Does 8980 FASCINATION COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8980 FASCINATION COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8980 FASCINATION COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8980 FASCINATION COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

