8313 SANDERLING WAY

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

Offered is this lovely 3 level end-unit Home with a covered porch that features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The main level features hardwood flooring, Livingroom, Dining room, and a beautiful Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. On the second level, there are two large bedrooms, a laundry room, and a full bathroom. On the third level is a huge master suite with cathedral ceilings. It features a walk-in closet, and master bathroom with double sinks, separated shower, and soaking tub. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and use of the community amenities. The amenities include a pool, fitness center, two assigned park spots, and ample guest parking. Close to Shopping, Ft Belvoir, NGA, TSA, I-95, and the VRE Transportation Center. Talk about location!