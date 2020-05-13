All apartments in Laurel Hill
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

8313 SANDERLING WAY

8313 Sanderling Way · No Longer Available
Location

8313 Sanderling Way, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
Offered is this lovely 3 level end-unit Home with a covered porch that features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The main level features hardwood flooring, Livingroom, Dining room, and a beautiful Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. On the second level, there are two large bedrooms, a laundry room, and a full bathroom. On the third level is a huge master suite with cathedral ceilings. It features a walk-in closet, and master bathroom with double sinks, separated shower, and soaking tub. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and use of the community amenities. The amenities include a pool, fitness center, two assigned park spots, and ample guest parking. Close to Shopping, Ft Belvoir, NGA, TSA, I-95, and the VRE Transportation Center. Talk about location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8313 SANDERLING WAY have any available units?
8313 SANDERLING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 8313 SANDERLING WAY have?
Some of 8313 SANDERLING WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8313 SANDERLING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8313 SANDERLING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8313 SANDERLING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8313 SANDERLING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 8313 SANDERLING WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8313 SANDERLING WAY offers parking.
Does 8313 SANDERLING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8313 SANDERLING WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8313 SANDERLING WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8313 SANDERLING WAY has a pool.
Does 8313 SANDERLING WAY have accessible units?
No, 8313 SANDERLING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8313 SANDERLING WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8313 SANDERLING WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8313 SANDERLING WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8313 SANDERLING WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

