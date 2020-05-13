8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

***** Spacious renovated 2 bed / 2 full bath with fireplace open floor plan unit ***** Lots of natural light with large windows through and patio off dinning room, recently updated kitchen cabinets with granite counter-top , back splash, all stainless steel appliances, new large size of washer and dryer in separated unit.Living room and kitchen with recessed lights and bedrooms with ceiling fans, New painted, Lots of parking spaces with 1 assigned parking spot ***** Location ! close to INOVA , 95 and VRE , school, shopping , Fort belvoir bases ****