Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE

8238 Catbird Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8238 Catbird Circle, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
***** Spacious renovated 2 bed / 2 full bath with fireplace open floor plan unit ***** Lots of natural light with large windows through and patio off dinning room, recently updated kitchen cabinets with granite counter-top , back splash, all stainless steel appliances, new large size of washer and dryer in separated unit.Living room and kitchen with recessed lights and bedrooms with ceiling fans, New painted, Lots of parking spaces with 1 assigned parking spot ***** Location ! close to INOVA , 95 and VRE , school, shopping , Fort belvoir bases ****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE have any available units?
8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE have?
Some of 8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE have accessible units?
Yes, 8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE has accessible units.
Does 8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
