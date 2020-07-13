Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

This charming end unit townhouse is ready for you to call it home! A beautifully lit entry-level family room welcomes you as you enter. The open concept main level offers a spacious living room to relax in. The gorgeous kitchen has stainless steel appliances and updated countertops, it is a dream for anyone who enjoys cooking and entertaining! The spectacular master bedroom resembles a built-in oasis with vaulted ceilings and its own private bathroom, it's a must see! Additional bedrooms on the upper level offer spaces full of character and give their own bit of charm to this home. The fenced in backyard is bordered on the outside by trees, giving added privacy in this popular, well cared for neighborhood. This home features an excellent location, price, and highly sought-after characteristics! *** 8226 Bates Road is FOR SALE AND FOR RENT so it won't be on the market long. Schedule online to show! ***