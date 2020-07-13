All apartments in Laurel Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8226 BATES ROAD

8226 Bates Road · No Longer Available
Location

8226 Bates Road, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
This charming end unit townhouse is ready for you to call it home! A beautifully lit entry-level family room welcomes you as you enter. The open concept main level offers a spacious living room to relax in. The gorgeous kitchen has stainless steel appliances and updated countertops, it is a dream for anyone who enjoys cooking and entertaining! The spectacular master bedroom resembles a built-in oasis with vaulted ceilings and its own private bathroom, it's a must see! Additional bedrooms on the upper level offer spaces full of character and give their own bit of charm to this home. The fenced in backyard is bordered on the outside by trees, giving added privacy in this popular, well cared for neighborhood. This home features an excellent location, price, and highly sought-after characteristics! *** 8226 Bates Road is FOR SALE AND FOR RENT so it won't be on the market long. Schedule online to show! ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8226 BATES ROAD have any available units?
8226 BATES ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 8226 BATES ROAD have?
Some of 8226 BATES ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8226 BATES ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8226 BATES ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8226 BATES ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8226 BATES ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 8226 BATES ROAD offer parking?
No, 8226 BATES ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8226 BATES ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8226 BATES ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8226 BATES ROAD have a pool?
No, 8226 BATES ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8226 BATES ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8226 BATES ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8226 BATES ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8226 BATES ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8226 BATES ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8226 BATES ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
