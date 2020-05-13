All apartments in Laurel Hill
Find more places like 8189 Laurel Crossing Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel Hill, VA
/
8189 Laurel Crossing Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8189 Laurel Crossing Ln

8189 Laurel Crossing Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel Hill
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8189 Laurel Crossing Ln, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Welcome Home! Stunning well cared for LARGE Townhouse with 2 car garage. Kitchen with granite countertops, ss appliances and ceramic floors overlooking kitchen table space and family room or exit to back porch. Open living room, dining room combo with lots of natural sunlight. Large master bedroom with tray ceiling, attached sitting room with lots of light and full master bath. Washer/dryer on bedroom level!! 2 additional bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Basement features rec room , 4th bedroom or den and half bath. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8189 Laurel Crossing Ln have any available units?
8189 Laurel Crossing Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 8189 Laurel Crossing Ln have?
Some of 8189 Laurel Crossing Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8189 Laurel Crossing Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8189 Laurel Crossing Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8189 Laurel Crossing Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8189 Laurel Crossing Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 8189 Laurel Crossing Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8189 Laurel Crossing Ln offers parking.
Does 8189 Laurel Crossing Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8189 Laurel Crossing Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8189 Laurel Crossing Ln have a pool?
No, 8189 Laurel Crossing Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8189 Laurel Crossing Ln have accessible units?
No, 8189 Laurel Crossing Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8189 Laurel Crossing Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8189 Laurel Crossing Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8189 Laurel Crossing Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8189 Laurel Crossing Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way
Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Similar Pages

Laurel Hill 1 BedroomsLaurel Hill 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaurel Hill Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Laurel Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD
Greenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University