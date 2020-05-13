8189 Laurel Crossing Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Welcome Home! Stunning well cared for LARGE Townhouse with 2 car garage. Kitchen with granite countertops, ss appliances and ceramic floors overlooking kitchen table space and family room or exit to back porch. Open living room, dining room combo with lots of natural sunlight. Large master bedroom with tray ceiling, attached sitting room with lots of light and full master bath. Washer/dryer on bedroom level!! 2 additional bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Basement features rec room , 4th bedroom or den and half bath. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.