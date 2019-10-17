5521 MITCHAM COURT

Amenities

pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous brick front townhouse in popular Danbury Forest! Peaceful setting backing to trees with a fenced in backyard. Freshly painted, SS appliances, maple cabinets, Finished walkout basement, step-down living room, separate dining. New carpet will be installed Mid-August. Excellent location near park, schools, metro bus, shopping and main roads. Part of the Lake Braddock Secondary School pyramid, and access to Lake Accotink Trail. Plenty of parking spaces. Great commuter location and so much more!! Please schedule online. PETS only CASE by CASE.