Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:11 AM

5521 MITCHAM COURT

Location

5521 Mitcham Court, Kings Park, VA 22151

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous brick front townhouse in popular Danbury Forest! Peaceful setting backing to trees with a fenced in backyard. Freshly painted, SS appliances, maple cabinets, Finished walkout basement, step-down living room, separate dining. New carpet will be installed Mid-August. Excellent location near park, schools, metro bus, shopping and main roads. Part of the Lake Braddock Secondary School pyramid, and access to Lake Accotink Trail. Plenty of parking spaces. Great commuter location and so much more!! Please schedule online. PETS only CASE by CASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 MITCHAM COURT have any available units?
5521 MITCHAM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park, VA.
Is 5521 MITCHAM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5521 MITCHAM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 MITCHAM COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 5521 MITCHAM COURT is pet friendly.
Does 5521 MITCHAM COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5521 MITCHAM COURT offers parking.
Does 5521 MITCHAM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5521 MITCHAM COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 MITCHAM COURT have a pool?
No, 5521 MITCHAM COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5521 MITCHAM COURT have accessible units?
No, 5521 MITCHAM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 MITCHAM COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5521 MITCHAM COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5521 MITCHAM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5521 MITCHAM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
