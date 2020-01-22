All apartments in Kings Park West
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:00 AM

9715 Commonwealth Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9715 Commonwealth Boulevard, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Vacant and ready to go. Spacious 2 level with carport. Large deck off kitchen. Rec room with fireplace, Walkout lower level to large patio and fenced Rear Yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9715 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD have any available units?
9715 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
Is 9715 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
9715 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9715 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 9715 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park West.
Does 9715 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 9715 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 9715 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9715 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9715 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 9715 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 9715 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 9715 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 9715 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9715 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9715 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9715 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
