5551 WINFORD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Don't miss this newly renovated stunning 3 bedroom, 2 full bath & 2 half bath townhouse. Custom kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, loads of cabinets with a separate breakfast area with large window overlooking rear wooded area. Hard wood floors throughout this home. Loads of recessed lighting and natural sunlight throughout. Upper level master bedroom is spacious and includes ample closet space with an amazing en-suite walk-in oversized shower. Large recreation/family room w/built ins that can be used for all types of storage. Upgrades throughout. Walk out to a fully fenced brick patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining. The neighborhood sits right next to Lake Royal, which is a quick walk down from the yard. Easy access to VRE, Fairfax County Parkway, and I-495. 2 assigned parking spaces located right outside the home.