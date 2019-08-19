All apartments in Kings Park West
Find more places like 5551 WINFORD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kings Park West, VA
/
5551 WINFORD COURT
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

5551 WINFORD COURT

5551 Winford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kings Park West
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5551 Winford Court, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss this newly renovated stunning 3 bedroom, 2 full bath & 2 half bath townhouse. Custom kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, loads of cabinets with a separate breakfast area with large window overlooking rear wooded area. Hard wood floors throughout this home. Loads of recessed lighting and natural sunlight throughout. Upper level master bedroom is spacious and includes ample closet space with an amazing en-suite walk-in oversized shower. Large recreation/family room w/built ins that can be used for all types of storage. Upgrades throughout. Walk out to a fully fenced brick patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining. The neighborhood sits right next to Lake Royal, which is a quick walk down from the yard. Easy access to VRE, Fairfax County Parkway, and I-495. 2 assigned parking spaces located right outside the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5551 WINFORD COURT have any available units?
5551 WINFORD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 5551 WINFORD COURT have?
Some of 5551 WINFORD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5551 WINFORD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5551 WINFORD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5551 WINFORD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5551 WINFORD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park West.
Does 5551 WINFORD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5551 WINFORD COURT offers parking.
Does 5551 WINFORD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5551 WINFORD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5551 WINFORD COURT have a pool?
No, 5551 WINFORD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5551 WINFORD COURT have accessible units?
No, 5551 WINFORD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5551 WINFORD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5551 WINFORD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5551 WINFORD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5551 WINFORD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kings Park West 3 Bedroom ApartmentsKings Park West Apartments with Balconies
Kings Park West Apartments with ParkingKings Park West Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Kings Park West Furnished ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDBuckhall, VAMontclair, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VA
Bryans Road, MDWolf Trap, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDLowes Island, VABelmont, VALinton Hall, VANeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University