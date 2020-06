Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

END UNIT TOWNHOME! Beautiful dark wood flooring, light, and bright open floor plan. Spacious and fully finished basement. Ample storage throughout. Inviting fully fenced in the backyard with a deck! Easy walk to park, trails, and Royal Lake. 2 assigned parking spaces. The pool dues are not included in the HOA and are paid separate by the tenant should they want pool access.