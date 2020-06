Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool table fireplace

Location! Freshly cleaned and ready to go for you! New carpet, new Lighting, new kitchen floor, new Washer & Dryer. Fireplace. Three BR Up and two on Main Level. Large walk-out lower level w/ pool table. Min.to I-495, I-66, Fairfax County Pkway, GMU & Shopping. Pets on case-by-case basis . Call Aquia Realty for showings/questions--540-659-2192.