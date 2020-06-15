All apartments in Kings Park West
Location

5002 Gadsen Drive, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5002 Gadsen Dr · Avail. Jul 15

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
5002 Gadsen Dr Available 07/15/20 Updated and immaculate 4 bed/3.5 bath colonial on prime lot walk to Robinson SS and GMU - Most desired model in the popular Country Club View neighborhood, this Fairfax property is zoned for top NOVA schools, boasts over 3300 finished sq feet, updated kitchen and baths, attached 1-car garage, picturesque screened porch, deck,perfectly manicured front and back yards, hardwood floors, new windows and blinds, walk-out basement, central heat and air, all kitchen appliances, and plenty of storage space. The large, 0.35 acre lot backs to nature trails and parkland including a large basketball court, playground and tennis courts. Located on the backside of Oak View Elementary School, this property is a convenient walk to Robinson Secondary and the GMU campus.

The neighborhood is on the 17 metrobus express line that allows for a quick commute to the Pentagon and DC, 45 mins during rush hour and 30 mins otherwise. Vienna metro station and Fairfax Station VRE are only 15 mins away. Convenient living necessities in close proximity include, Fairfax Corner (shopping and restaurants); Fair Oaks Mall; an array of diverse supermarkets and big box stores (Target/Walmart/etc.); banks; post offices; religious institutions and medical facilities.

This property has the best combination of suburban living with a quick commute to the nations capital, providing an endless array of cultural events and entertainment.

Contact us for a showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4772720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5002 Gadsen Dr have any available units?
5002 Gadsen Dr has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5002 Gadsen Dr have?
Some of 5002 Gadsen Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5002 Gadsen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5002 Gadsen Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5002 Gadsen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5002 Gadsen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park West.
Does 5002 Gadsen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5002 Gadsen Dr does offer parking.
Does 5002 Gadsen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5002 Gadsen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5002 Gadsen Dr have a pool?
No, 5002 Gadsen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5002 Gadsen Dr have accessible units?
No, 5002 Gadsen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5002 Gadsen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5002 Gadsen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5002 Gadsen Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5002 Gadsen Dr has units with air conditioning.
