4906 HEVERSHAM COURT

Amenities
Location! Freshly cleaned and ready to go for you! Updated carpet, Updated Lighting Cer. Tile FL in BAs New Appliances: Range, Microwave, Washer & Dryer. New Siding and Maintenance free trim. Cul-De-Sac location in Kings Park West. Min.to I-495, I-66, Fairfax County Pkway, GMU & Shopping. Spacious, too! MBR Suite w/sitting area & SGD access to Backyard, Sep.BA. SGD Access to Patio off Eat-In Kitchen. Sep.Dining Room & Living Room plus Family Room.4 Bedrooms & 2 Baths Up. Pets-Case by Case. Call Aquia Realty for information/showings--540-659-2192