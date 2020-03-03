4906 HEVERSHAM COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Location! Freshly cleaned and ready to go for you! Updated carpet, Updated Lighting Cer. Tile FL in BAs New Appliances: Range, Microwave, Washer & Dryer. New Siding and Maintenance free trim. Cul-De-Sac location in Kings Park West. Min.to I-495, I-66, Fairfax County Pkway, GMU & Shopping. Spacious, too! MBR Suite w/sitting area & SGD access to Backyard, Sep.BA. SGD Access to Patio off Eat-In Kitchen. Sep.Dining Room & Living Room plus Family Room.4 Bedrooms & 2 Baths Up. Pets-Case by Case. Call Aquia Realty for information/showings--540-659-2192