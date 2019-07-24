10026 W CONSTABLE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Vacant & ready for you! Come see this beautiful brick home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Lots of light streams into this home because of the many big windows. Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level and carpet on LL. Large, well-appointed, country-style kitchen has Silestone counters, lots of wooden cabinets and pretty tile floor. Gas range, microwave, side-by-side refrigerator with ice maker & water/ice dispenser, dishwasher & garbage disposal are showcased by track lighting. Kitchen bar seating is great for entertaining or quick meals. Living room & Dining room have vaulted ceilings and lovely hardwood floors. MBR suite has hardwood floor, walk-in closet & shower bath. Other 3 bedrooms are good-sized with good closets. Lower level has large family room with fireplace, wood paneling & plush carpet. LL bedroom suite would make a great Au Par suite or teen room. On the LL level you will also find a Laundry Room & workshop area. This home has extensive storage! Outside basement entrance & sliding glass doors off Dining Rm to patio great for BBQ~s. Enjoy the lush yard with mature trees. Parking is easy with a long driveway and street parking. This home is walking distance to Laurel Ridge Elem and Robinson HS. It is also close to Lake Royal, which features walking/jogging trail. Express bus to Pentagon stops close by. Burke VRE is a short drive away and has free covered parking. Reasonable fee to join community pool. Shopping and restaurants nearby. This is a place you will be proud to call home.