Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

10026 W CONSTABLE COURT

10026 West Constable Court
Location

10026 West Constable Court, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Vacant & ready for you! Come see this beautiful brick home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Lots of light streams into this home because of the many big windows. Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level and carpet on LL. Large, well-appointed, country-style kitchen has Silestone counters, lots of wooden cabinets and pretty tile floor. Gas range, microwave, side-by-side refrigerator with ice maker & water/ice dispenser, dishwasher & garbage disposal are showcased by track lighting. Kitchen bar seating is great for entertaining or quick meals. Living room & Dining room have vaulted ceilings and lovely hardwood floors. MBR suite has hardwood floor, walk-in closet & shower bath. Other 3 bedrooms are good-sized with good closets. Lower level has large family room with fireplace, wood paneling & plush carpet. LL bedroom suite would make a great Au Par suite or teen room. On the LL level you will also find a Laundry Room & workshop area. This home has extensive storage! Outside basement entrance & sliding glass doors off Dining Rm to patio great for BBQ~s. Enjoy the lush yard with mature trees. Parking is easy with a long driveway and street parking. This home is walking distance to Laurel Ridge Elem and Robinson HS. It is also close to Lake Royal, which features walking/jogging trail. Express bus to Pentagon stops close by. Burke VRE is a short drive away and has free covered parking. Reasonable fee to join community pool. Shopping and restaurants nearby. This is a place you will be proud to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10026 W CONSTABLE COURT have any available units?
10026 W CONSTABLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 10026 W CONSTABLE COURT have?
Some of 10026 W CONSTABLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10026 W CONSTABLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10026 W CONSTABLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10026 W CONSTABLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10026 W CONSTABLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park West.
Does 10026 W CONSTABLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10026 W CONSTABLE COURT offers parking.
Does 10026 W CONSTABLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10026 W CONSTABLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10026 W CONSTABLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10026 W CONSTABLE COURT has a pool.
Does 10026 W CONSTABLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 10026 W CONSTABLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10026 W CONSTABLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10026 W CONSTABLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10026 W CONSTABLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10026 W CONSTABLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
