All apartments in Innsbrook
Find more places like 10729 Shadyford Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Innsbrook, VA
/
10729 Shadyford Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:26 PM

10729 Shadyford Lane

10729 Shadyford Lane · (804) 852-6736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Innsbrook
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10729 Shadyford Lane, Innsbrook, VA 23060
Innsbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2034 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New Flooring for all downstairs Carpet and steps, New water heater. 4beds and 2.5 baths. Great home in Innsbrook on a cul-de-sac street. Home offers granite counters stone backsplash in Kitchen, tile floors in Kitchen & baths, carpet, wood floors & fresh paint. Kitchen offers plenty of counter space, eat-in area w/bay window & open to Family Room w/lighted ceiling fan, FP & French doors to big deck & very private back yard. Spacious master has walk-in closet with en suite, as well as 3 other nice sized bedrooms, all have lighted
ceiling fans. Open Living Room and Dining Room. Awesome detached 1.5 car garage with electricity and work shop.
Walk up attic, minutes to shopping & located in proposed district for New Holman Middle and Glen Allen High. Pets Conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10729 Shadyford Lane have any available units?
10729 Shadyford Lane has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10729 Shadyford Lane have?
Some of 10729 Shadyford Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10729 Shadyford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10729 Shadyford Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10729 Shadyford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10729 Shadyford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10729 Shadyford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10729 Shadyford Lane does offer parking.
Does 10729 Shadyford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10729 Shadyford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10729 Shadyford Lane have a pool?
No, 10729 Shadyford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10729 Shadyford Lane have accessible units?
No, 10729 Shadyford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10729 Shadyford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10729 Shadyford Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10729 Shadyford Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10729 Shadyford Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10729 Shadyford Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr
Innsbrook, VA 23060

Similar Pages

Innsbrook 1 BedroomsInnsbrook 2 Bedrooms
Innsbrook Apartments with PoolInnsbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Innsbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAFalmouth, VA
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VALake of the Woods, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity