10729 Shadyford Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

New Flooring for all downstairs Carpet and steps, New water heater. 4beds and 2.5 baths. Great home in Innsbrook on a cul-de-sac street. Home offers granite counters stone backsplash in Kitchen, tile floors in Kitchen & baths, carpet, wood floors & fresh paint. Kitchen offers plenty of counter space, eat-in area w/bay window & open to Family Room w/lighted ceiling fan, FP & French doors to big deck & very private back yard. Spacious master has walk-in closet with en suite, as well as 3 other nice sized bedrooms, all have lighted

ceiling fans. Open Living Room and Dining Room. Awesome detached 1.5 car garage with electricity and work shop.

Walk up attic, minutes to shopping & located in proposed district for New Holman Middle and Glen Allen High. Pets Conditional.