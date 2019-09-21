2725 Gatewood Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 1 Bedroom in A Quiet Community - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the walking trails and the Hollymead Pond.

-- Close to shopping, restaurants, NGIC, and UVA Research Park. Charlottesville Fashion Square is 3 miles down 29, Downtown Charlottesville is 9 miles.

--Townhome community with playground, picnic area, dog park, and basketball hoop.

--This 1 bedroom unit is quite spacious, with a full living room and kitchen, a private patio off of the kitchen, and a fireplace to cozy up to in your one bedroom.

-- Pet friendly. (breed restrictions apply)

-- Washer and Dryer in the unit!

-- Dishwasher and garbage disposal included

-- Central Heat and AC system

-- Off street parking

-- Colors and floor finishes may vary

