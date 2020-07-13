178 Apartments for rent in Highland Springs, VA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Highland Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
20 Units Available
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$834
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Montrose
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
Community sits across the street from the shops and restaurants at White Oak Village. Playground, pool, tennis court, and fitness center on site. Apartments boast wheelchair access, extra storage, and air conditioning. Next to I-64.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6393 Sledds Lake Rd.
6393 Shedd's Lake Road, Mechanicsville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1556 sqft
6393 Sledds Lake Rd.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Naglee Avenue
6 Naglee Avenue, Sandston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
963 sqft
ADORABLE RENOVATED HOME IN SANDSTON - *6 Naglee Avenue, Sandston, VA *Newly renovated 1000 sf Bungalow in the East End *Three bedrooms, and one Jack and Jill bathroom on one level *Beautiful refinished wood floors and new laminate *Updated kitchen

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
108 Koch Ave
108 Koch Avenue, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1171 sqft
A gorgeous home located in the Windsor Place neighborhood. This one level home offers approximately 1171 finished square feet, four bedrooms, one full and one half bath, living, family room and office, rear deck and detached two car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
28 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
944 sqft
Our Office Is Now Open For Virtual and In-Person Appointments. We are offering virtual, and scheduled in-person tours.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
1 Unit Available
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
13 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Raven Place
1710 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,104
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1000 sqft
Near I-95 and Jefferson Park. On-site gym and garages available. Updated interiors including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Dogs and cats welcomed. Patio or balcony in each unit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
29 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
12 Units Available
Shockoe Slip
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,150
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
48 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
The Masonry
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$984
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Masonry in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
17 Units Available
Central Office
American Heritage
1001 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off I-95 and right near the Capitol Square. American Heritage apartments come with hardwood floors, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and outdoor space. Community access to 24-hr gym and maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Central Office
First National Apartments
823 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1383 sqft
Luxurious homes within a historic building. Right in the heart of Richmond. Enjoy a fitness center, recreation room, and on-site maintenance and management. Right beside the Virginia State Capitol.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
54 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
32 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1209 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Shockoe Slip
Shockoe Commons Main Street
1209 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,183
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the Shockoe Bottom district of Richmond. Walk-in closets and washers and dryers in apartments. All utilities included in cost of rent. Lots of dining and shopping. Two blocks from the Virginia State Capitol.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Shockoe Bottom
Pohlig Box Factory
2411 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,075
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1392 sqft
At Pohlig Box Factory, you’ll find two building options: Pohlig Box Factory and Superior Warehouse that together offer over 90+ floor plans to choose from, giving you the opportunity to make your next home truly yours.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
11 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Maintenance day or night. Gym, cyber cafe and coffee bar on site. Blocks from Friends of Jefferson Park. Easy access to I-95.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
26 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
The Edge
1914 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1039 sqft
Pet friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Unit amenities include in-unit laundry, kitchen appliances and air conditioning. Community features gym, pool, clubhouse, business center and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
5 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Shockoe Center Apartments
1900 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$684
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1112 sqft
Located in a historic building within walking distance to Church Hill shops. Apartments with original architectural features in a community boasting a cyber cafe, cardio center and rooftop pool with downtown Richmond views.
Last updated June 9 at 10:11pm
51 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Cameron Kinney Lofts
2 S. 25th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from I-95. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, bocce court, pool, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Lucky Strike Lofts
2600 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1173 sqft
Close to I-95 and Route 60. Converted Lucky Strike factory. Luxury loft-style apartments with a modern kitchen, carpet and walk-in closets. Community includes a coffee bar, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
16 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Consolidated Carolina Lofts
2200 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1091 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-95, on the banks of the James River and Kanawha Canal. Luxurious units feature laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal clubhouse, coffee bar and pool.
City Guide for Highland Springs, VA

From "streetcar suburb" to a city of its own, Highland Springs has grown rapidly since its formation in the 1890s as little more than a stop on the electric street railway.

With just eight square miles of land and 15,000 residents, real estate in Highland Springs can be a bit tough to come by. It's to see why when you realize there are roughly 1,950 people per square mile! Still, it's hard to deny the charm of this small Virginia town, with its historic background and Antebellum architecture. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Highland Springs, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Highland Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

