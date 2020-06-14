Apartment List
/
VA
/
highland springs
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

54 Apartments for rent in Highland Springs, VA with garage

Highland Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
700 N Airport Drive
700 North Airport Drive, Highland Springs, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1640 sqft
Charming 3 Bed, 2 Bath Updated Farmhouse! - Check out this charming, renovated, rural Farmhouse that is convenient to downtown (12 mins), the Fan (18 mins) and RIC airport (5 mins)! Built in 1937, this two-story home offers 1640 square feet of
Results within 1 mile of Highland Springs

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5 East Berry Street
5 East Berry Street, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Must see rental Sandston house 3 bedrooms 1 bath heat pump garage
Results within 5 miles of Highland Springs
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Shockoe Bottom
56 Units Available
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Shockoe Bottom
21 Units Available
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Shockoe Slip
10 Units Available
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,150
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Shockoe Bottom
5 Units Available
2001 East
2001 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice. 2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Shockoe Bottom
29 Units Available
The Edge
1914 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1039 sqft
Pet friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Unit amenities include in-unit laundry, kitchen appliances and air conditioning. Community features gym, pool, clubhouse, business center and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Shockoe Bottom
11 Units Available
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Maintenance day or night. Gym, cyber cafe and coffee bar on site. Blocks from Friends of Jefferson Park. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Office
25 Units Available
First National Apartments
823 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1383 sqft
Luxurious homes within a historic building. Right in the heart of Richmond. Enjoy a fitness center, recreation room, and on-site maintenance and management. Right beside the Virginia State Capitol.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 9 at 10:11pm
Shockoe Bottom
51 Units Available
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Shockoe Bottom
9 Units Available
Cameron Kinney Lofts
2 S. 25th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from I-95. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, bocce court, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Shockoe Bottom
10 Units Available
Lucky Strike Lofts
2600 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1173 sqft
Close to I-95 and Route 60. Converted Lucky Strike factory. Luxury loft-style apartments with a modern kitchen, carpet and walk-in closets. Community includes a coffee bar, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Shockoe Bottom
57 Units Available
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Shockoe Slip
3 Units Available
Shockoe Commons Main Street
1209 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,183
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the Shockoe Bottom district of Richmond. Walk-in closets and washers and dryers in apartments. All utilities included in cost of rent. Lots of dining and shopping. Two blocks from the Virginia State Capitol.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Shockoe Bottom
1 Unit Available
219 North 19th Street
219 North 19th Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
642 sqft
Incredibly convenient condo at intersection of N 19th Street and East Broad Street. A few blocks from VCU Medical Center and Downtown Expressway. This one bedroom, one bath condo offers urban living at its finest.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
712 Louisiana Street
712 Louisiana Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2222 sqft
Your New, environmentally friendly home awaits! Location cannot be beat! Walking distance to Rocketts Landing, Boat House & all the dining & entertainment RVA has to offer! Attention medical professionals: Only minutes to VCU/MCV but offers your own

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9034 Annex Lane
9034 Annex Lane, Mechanicsville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2973 sqft
Immediate occupancy for this beautiful 5 bedroom, two story in The Bluffs at Bell Creek! Freshly painted with brand new carpet! Open plan with a larger upstairs loft area for your family! Features 3 1/2 baths, a breakfast nook and a family room

1 of 39

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
1226 North 36th Street
1226 North 36th Street, Richmond, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
1728 sqft
Beautifully maintained 5 bedroom home on a park like lot at the end of quiet street in Church Hill.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Montrose
1 Unit Available
2301 Farrand Dr
2301 Farrand Drive, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1058 sqft
2301 Farrand Dr Available 07/10/20 Comfy 2 Bed, 1 Bath Cape in Montrose Heights! - The exterior of this comfortable cape boasts a huge yard with plenty of shade from the beautiful pink dogwood paired with a detached two car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3904 Morton Dr
3904 Morton Drive, East Highland Park, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2642 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1701 Debbie Lane
1701 Debbie Lane, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Springdale - Brick Rancher - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home, spacious living room, eat in kitchen with range and refrigerator. Utility area with Washer / dryer hookups.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3125 5th Ave
3125 5th Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Second Floor Unit. Two Bedroom, One Bath; Large Living Room. Updated Kitchen with Gas Stove; Gas Heat, Central Air; Newer Vinyl Tilt-in Windows; Full Bath with Tub/Shower; Private Side Entrance and fire escape rear staircase. Remodeled a year ago.
Results within 10 miles of Highland Springs
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
The Fan
45 Units Available
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$900
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,114
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
City Guide for Highland Springs, VA

From "streetcar suburb" to a city of its own, Highland Springs has grown rapidly since its formation in the 1890s as little more than a stop on the electric street railway.

With just eight square miles of land and 15,000 residents, real estate in Highland Springs can be a bit tough to come by. It's to see why when you realize there are roughly 1,950 people per square mile! Still, it's hard to deny the charm of this small Virginia town, with its historic background and Antebellum architecture. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Highland Springs, VA

Highland Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Highland Springs 3 BedroomsHighland Springs Apartments with BalconyHighland Springs Apartments with Garage
Highland Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHighland Springs Apartments with ParkingHighland Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highland Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsHighland Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VAFredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VA
Mechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary Washington