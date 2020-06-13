172 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Groveton, VA

"And later, if ever felt that I was getting swept away by the craziness of being in a band, well, I'd go back to Virginia." -Dave Grohl

Groveton, Virginia is a tiny town located outside of another small town, Alexandria, which is mostly just a commuter place for people who live in that big city nearby: Washington D.C. Residents of Groveton can enjoy some relaxing, suburban living nearby one of the biggest, most bustling and most important cities on the entire planet. With scenic sites, plenty of history, lots of amenities and attractions, and easy access to, well, everything anyone could want, it makes sense that nearly 15,000 people have decided to call this city home. See more