/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:49 PM
159 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Groveton, VA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Groveton
4 Units Available
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
655 sqft
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Groveton
28 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Groveton
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Hybla Valley
158 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
665 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Groveton
24 Units Available
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
815 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Huntington
52 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Mount Vernon
6 Units Available
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Groveton
20 Units Available
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
703 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Hybla Valley
3 Units Available
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
670 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Rose Hill
13 Units Available
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
765 sqft
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
6502 POTOMAC AVENUE
6502 Potomac Avenue, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
623 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Cozy 1 BR apartment featuring gas cooking, walk-in closets and secure access. Near Old Town Alexandria, Potomac River and major access routes. Pool for summer fun!
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
6626 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE
6626 Wakefield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
623 sqft
HGTV beautiful, this is THE ONE! Completely renovated, remodeled and painted top to bottom.***You must have excellent credit, income, employment and references to be considered***.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
3978 WOODHUE PLACE
3978 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
870 sqft
THIS IS A HARD TO FIND ONE BED ROOM TOWNHOUSE, A MUST SEE UNIT. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM. CHARMING, WARM AND UNIQUE. WASHER AND DRYER LOCATED ON THE MAIN LEVEL FOR EASY OF USE.
Results within 5 miles of Groveton
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 09:49pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
9 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,857
891 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
782 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
710 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
The Alexander
4390 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
690 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, modern kitchens, and granite counters. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, fitness center, underground parking, and pet-friendly community. Access to Metro and door-to-door shuttle to Pentagon City.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
689 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Braddock Road Metro
27 Units Available
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,684
759 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Long Branch Creek
24 Units Available
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
652 sqft
Close to 395 with an impressive pool and 24-hour fitness center. Recently renovated with a hometown feel close to city comforts. Apartments provide in-unit laundry, ample storage and impressive wood finishes.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Fort Belvoir
4 Units Available
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
650 sqft
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
London Park Apartments
5 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,936
907 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
15 Units Available
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
732 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
35 Units Available
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,353
791 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Similar Pages
Groveton 1 BedroomsGroveton 2 BedroomsGroveton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGroveton 3 BedroomsGroveton Accessible Apartments
Groveton Apartments with BalconyGroveton Apartments with GarageGroveton Apartments with GymGroveton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGroveton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MD